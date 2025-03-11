Zara Tindall wears Fairfax & Favor Amelia Trench Coat, £495; Blenheim Mini Handbag, £335, both at Fairfax & Favor stores at Helmsley and Bawtry and at fairfaxandfavor.com; Jenny Roberts Millinery Felt Fedora, £125, at Jenny Roberts in Harrogate and at jrmillinery.co.uk.

British countrywear brand Fairfax & Favor has announced that Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, is its new official ambassador - right on course for today’s opening of the four-day Cheltenham Festival.

Former Olympic equestrian Zara has long been a fan of Fairfax & Favor – which has stores in Helmsley in North Yorkshire and Bawtry in South Yorkshire – and has been snapped on several occasions wearing coats and boots from the Norfolk-based luxe countrywear company.

Fairfax & Favor was founded in 2012 by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, who identified a gap in the market for a fresh take on modern rural style. They began with footwear in the form of the brand’s tall boot, the Regina (one of Zara Tindall’s favourites) and have since grown the company into a successful accessories and outerwear business, and a go-to brand for loyal fans and high-profle country style wearers.

To mark her appointment, Zara has taken part in a countrywear shoot for Fairfax & Favor, which sees her wearing the brand’s Amelia Trench Coat, accessorised with a fedora hat from Harrogate milliner Jenny Roberts, who says: “I am massively thrilled that Zara and her stylist Annie Miall would pair our Pavilion Felt Fedora with these great looks. The images look so fresh and modern and provide perfect inspiration for Cheltenham.”

Zara Tindall wears Fairfax Ivy Waxed Jacket, £385, and Mini Windsor Handbag £275, both at Fairfax & Favor.

The Fairfax & Favor founders say that Zara is an “authentic choice” for their award-winning brand which is pioneering rural style and has just announced its B Corp certification.

“Zara has incorporated Fairfax & Favor into her wardrobe for many years,” says Marcus Fairfax Fountaine. “These moments have showcased her impeccable sense of style and deep appreciation for quality and craftsmanship. We are delighted to now announce an official ambassadorship.

“Zara truly epitomises our brand’s DNA, embodying the blend of timeless rural elegance and contemporary sophistication. With an innate understanding of what works for each occasion and her eye for detail, Zara inspires individuality while celebrating the enduring charm of modern rural style.”

Zara Tindall said she was delighted to become an official ambassador for Fairfax & Favor, adding: “I have always liked how they manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality in their products. This, along with their versatile and stylish designs, makes it the perfect brand (for a rural lifestyle), whether that’s for the casual day to day or smarter look when I’m attending events.”

Fairfax & Favor opened in Helmsley in 2022 and in Bawtry in January this year. Marcus Fairfax Fountaine says: "As a company, we are proud that we now own nine high street stores in England, three of which opened within the last two months of 2024.

“Our growth with bricks and mortar stores encapsulates us as a brand which is in heart, history, style and personality, a luxury British brand.