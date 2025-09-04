The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Smart Works charity helps more than 10,000 a year women find employment through its coaching and dressing services.

Now the Leeds branch is so much in demand that it is aiming soon to move into larger premises within the same mill complex.

To help raise funds for this, a networking event with fashion show will be hosted by Dahlia Stroud of the Stressed But Well Dressed podcast, which discusses the link between clothes, confidence and mindset.

Smart Works Leeds successful client Eliza, who found employment after using the charity's coaching and clothing service, in the proposed new centre space. Photo by Lottie Roberts

Previous podcast guests have included Alexandra Shulman, Kate Reardon, Jane Shepherdson, and Smart Works CEO Anna Hemmings, in a series exploring the charity’s coaching and dressing process.

Dahlia says: “Through the interviews I have conducted, I have come to realise that ‘well dressed’ is a mindset.

"It isn't a specific outfit or a wearing a certain brand or having a capsule wardrobe. Well dressed is about an inner feeling of confidence that comes through - whatever you are wearing. It's feeling comfortable in your clothes because you feel comfortable in yourself.’”

In May this year, Dahlia launched a five-part series going behind the scenes at Smart Works to explore the work the charity does to support women into employment through clothes, coaching, confidence and community, meeting Smart Works coaches, head of wardrobe, dressers and a client to understand the dressing to interview process.

Dahlia Stroud of the Stressed But Well Dressed podcast.

The fashion and networking event will also have a panel featuring Louise Sleightholm, co-founder of Leeds Young Professionals Network. Tickets from leedsyoungprofessionals.co.uk.

The event’s fashion show will showcase high quality, “new-with-tags” and designer label womenswear, as a preview taster for the Smart Works Leeds pop-up shop will be at Victoria Gate in Leeds, open September 19 to 28. Brands include RIXO, Varley, Pink City Prints, 4th & Reckless, and Aligne.