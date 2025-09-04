'Being well dressed is about inner confidence' says host of Smart Works Leeds networking event

Leeds Young Professionals and the Stressed But Well Dressed podcast have teamed up to host a fashion show and networking event on September 11 at the proposed new Smart Works Leeds space at Mabgate Mills.
Stephanie Smith
By Stephanie Smith

Feature Writer

Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 13:45 BST

The Smart Works charity helps more than 10,000 a year women find employment through its coaching and dressing services.

Most Popular

Now the Leeds branch is so much in demand that it is aiming soon to move into larger premises within the same mill complex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To help raise funds for this, a networking event with fashion show will be hosted by Dahlia Stroud of the Stressed But Well Dressed podcast, which discusses the link between clothes, confidence and mindset.

Smart Works Leeds successful client Eliza, who found employment after using the charity's coaching and clothing service, in the proposed new centre space. Photo by Lottie Robertsplaceholder image
Smart Works Leeds successful client Eliza, who found employment after using the charity's coaching and clothing service, in the proposed new centre space. Photo by Lottie Roberts

Previous podcast guests have included Alexandra Shulman, Kate Reardon, Jane Shepherdson, and Smart Works CEO Anna Hemmings, in a series exploring the charity’s coaching and dressing process.

Dahlia says: “Through the interviews I have conducted, I have come to realise that ‘well dressed’ is a mindset.

"It isn't a specific outfit or a wearing a certain brand or having a capsule wardrobe. Well dressed is about an inner feeling of confidence that comes through - whatever you are wearing. It's feeling comfortable in your clothes because you feel comfortable in yourself.’”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In May this year, Dahlia launched a five-part series going behind the scenes at Smart Works to explore the work the charity does to support women into employment through clothes, coaching, confidence and community, meeting Smart Works coaches, head of wardrobe, dressers and a client to understand the dressing to interview process.

Dahlia Stroud of the Stressed But Well Dressed podcast.placeholder image
Dahlia Stroud of the Stressed But Well Dressed podcast.

The fashion and networking event will also have a panel featuring Louise Sleightholm, co-founder of Leeds Young Professionals Network. Tickets from leedsyoungprofessionals.co.uk.

The event’s fashion show will showcase high quality, “new-with-tags” and designer label womenswear, as a preview taster for the Smart Works Leeds pop-up shop will be at Victoria Gate in Leeds, open September 19 to 28. Brands include RIXO, Varley, Pink City Prints, 4th & Reckless, and Aligne.

You can listen to the podcast through searching ‘Stressed But Well Dressed’ wherever you get your podcasts. Dahlia on Instagram @stressedbutwelldressed_podcast

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice