When an entrepreneur working in a historic fishing village on Yorkshire’s rugged coastline thought he might like a traditional fishermen’s gansey, it wasn’t the quoted £520 which shocked him.

It was how these garments, more than a century ago a staple uniform for the hard faced and hard grafting fisherlads from Staithes all the way down to Flamborough, were now only being made by a couple of skilled women in their 70s and 80s.

And, when they ceased to knit, it was likely this tradition and heritage - not to mention the intricacy and skill required - would be lost.

Matthew Pugh, the founder of Berties of Bay, out at sea wearing 'The Bay' gansey in Navy made from 100 per cent British oiled wool.

Back in the late 1800s fishermen’s ganseys were knitted by fishermen and their wives to keep them warm.

Many fishing villages knitted their own patterns, using unique motifs connected to the sea, such as nets, ropes or ladders to help identify their fishermen if swept overboard or lost at sea.

Matthew Pugh, founder of clothing and lifestyle brand Berties of Bay launched in Robin Hood’s Bay in 2016, was captivated by this almost dying craft.

The following year, ‘The Bay’ gansey was launched under the Berties of Bay brand and to this day is still its most popular garment. More ganseys, another store location, more lines of traditional fishermen’s attire, accessories and home-wares have been added over the years.

Berties of Bay store at Sandsend which opened last year.

So much so, Berties of Bay is re-branding, prompted by the latest range just out which features ‘The Crew’ sweater and t-shirt.

Matthew said: “When you look back at old pictures of naval personal training and PT camps, sweaters and lounge-wear is the kind of product they wore.

“Whatever product we ever launch will have some sort of coastal, nautical and navy link. What we are looking at doing is having two areas - Berties of Bay ‘Heritage’ which is ganseys and smocks, and Berties of Bay ‘Lifestyle’ for sweaters and t-shirts.

"It allows us as a business to develop new products under each section without affecting the overall identity.”

Matthew Pugh wearing the Breton Striped Jumper in Navy, £120.

That said, the identity of Berties of Bay seems pretty well-established and has moved on (quite literally) since Matthew took a leap of faith with £500 and a business idea to open a home-wares store in a shop which had become vacant for the first time in more than 20 years.

Following ‘The Bay’ gansey, launched with a matching beanie hat, there was demand for a ‘Whitby’ gansey, then came a range of smocks.

By now, that little shop on Bay bank was bursting at the seams with garments and in 2019 Matthew moved the business to the Old Bakery in Robin Hood’s Bay, nestled within the old cobbled alleyways of the village.

Even COVID didn’t stop development of the business and a product range which remains completely niche and a world away from the fast fashion trend, the popularity of which grew exponentially from lockdown onwards.

Berties of Bay at Robin Hood's Bay. Due to the expanding business and product range, Berties needed more room so re-located to what was the Old Bakery in the village.

“People got home that night and thought ‘what are we going to do now’,” recalls Matt.

“We locked everything up, myself and Holly (his partner) dressed up as smugglers in the bath and started a YouTube channel. We were trying to grow the social media.

"We had just over 2,000 followers before COVID and had more than 20,000 when we came out of lockdown.

“It was literally about engagement. Every day we did something different like a question of the day and whoever sent it back first we would send a beanie hat to.

"I offered to do a head shave on a live video but was telling 400 people what a gansey was at the same time.

“Every morning at breakfast we thought ‘how can we get 500 quid today’. When we came back we had grown such a following and demand for products.”

Matthew Pugh, Berties of Bay founder, wearing the Boat Neck Smock and Deckhand trousers both in Navy. The smock is £120 and trousers are £130. He also wears the Submariner beanie which is £40.

They had, he says, “created a monster”.

Supply problems, which affected a lot of industries as a result of the global pandemic, meant he couldn’t get hold of the wool for the ganseys, which is British, so offered a deal to his customer following.

“We did a mailshot saying we will give you the opportunity to have one before anyone else. I was sat on the sofa with my head in my hands. We had 2,000 orders. It took us ages to work through them.”

Last year, Berties of Bay opened a second store in Sandsend. Both shops, with their larger floor spaces, now allow the full range of Berties of Bay clothing to work together and be fully appreciated.

In addition to the ‘Whitby’ and ‘Bay’ ganseys, there is a ‘Staithes’ gansey, and cardigans and vests boasting the gansey patterns.

The smocks are Boat neck or Explorer, and there is a smock dress for women, a deckhand jacket and deckhand trousers. They are all made from twill cotton and designed to be a modern twist on the traditional item, as well as being functional.

You can get a full outfit inspired by the sea as well as tees, hats, wrist warmers and belts. You can even take the aura of it home with Berties of Bay candles and home fragrance.

Matt said: “The ganseys put us on the map and Berties of Bay became a brand. The majority of people who come to the shops know us before they come. They have seen us on Instagram and that has been a big driver of what we do.”

Going back to those ganseys. Could it be they were inspired by an American folk singer?

Matthew recalls: “My mum used to be a big knitter and into crochet. We have a photograph of me and my brother, my mum and dad dressed in some aran jumpers with jeans and yellow wellies. We looked like something from the front of a John Denver LP in the 1980s.

“All our jumpers from being kids were knitted. I wanted a gansey and she started knitting one but got glaucoma and arthritis so I said I would buy one and started the search which took me to Flamborough.

“We are proud of what we’ve achieved and will continue to revive key pieces of our heritage.”