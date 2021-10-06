Beauty advent calendars have become hugely popular in recent years and are a lovely way to celebrate the run-up to Christmas by popping open a little beauty treat - many include skincare, make-up, accessories such as tweezers and lashes, small bottles of fragrance, nail polish and more - every day of December. The most wanted sell out very fast, so be quick, if you want to buy one or two for yourself or as a special treat for a loved one. Here are some of our favourite best beauty advent calendars for 2021.
1. Boohoo Beauty Advent Calendar - £60
Boohoo Beauty Advent Calendar, £60, featuring brands from Eylure to Bondi Sands, worth over £140.
Photo: Boohoo
2. Jo Malone London Advent Calendar - £325
Cologne, candle, body wash hand cream, in Jo Malone Honeysuckle and Davana, Lime, Basil and Mandarin, Wild Bluebell, Blackberry and Bay and more. £325
Photo: JM
3. Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar - £199
Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar - £199 - with bestselling beauty gifts, worth over £700, from Sisley, La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Rose Inc and more.
Photo: Space NK
4. Boots Macmillan Beauty Advent Calendar
Macmillan 24 Beauty Treasures Advent Calendar, now £42.50, with £2 to Macmillan Cancer Support. From Boots.
Photo: Boots