John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 worth over £600, with Dr. Jart+, Sunday Riley, Neom, CharlotteTilbury, Elemis, Hourglass, 12 full size products. Costs £159

Best beauty advent calendars for 2021 from Jo Malone and Space NK to Boohoo and John Lewis

These are some of our favourite best beauty advent calendars for 2021, but you will have to be quick if you want one. Stephanie Smith selects.

By Stephanie Smith
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 1:47 pm

Beauty advent calendars have become hugely popular in recent years and are a lovely way to celebrate the run-up to Christmas by popping open a little beauty treat - many include skincare, make-up, accessories such as tweezers and lashes, small bottles of fragrance, nail polish and more - every day of December. The most wanted sell out very fast, so be quick, if you want to buy one or two for yourself or as a special treat for a loved one. Here are some of our favourite best beauty advent calendars for 2021.

1. Boohoo Beauty Advent Calendar - £60

Boohoo Beauty Advent Calendar, £60, featuring brands from Eylure to Bondi Sands, worth over £140.

Photo: Boohoo

Photo Sales

2. Jo Malone London Advent Calendar - £325

Cologne, candle, body wash hand cream, in Jo Malone Honeysuckle and Davana, Lime, Basil and Mandarin, Wild Bluebell, Blackberry and Bay and more. £325

Photo: JM

Photo Sales

3. Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar - £199

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar - £199 - with bestselling beauty gifts, worth over £700, from Sisley, La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Rose Inc and more.

Photo: Space NK

Photo Sales

4. Boots Macmillan Beauty Advent Calendar

Macmillan 24 Beauty Treasures Advent Calendar, now £42.50, with £2 to Macmillan Cancer Support. From Boots.

Photo: Boots

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3