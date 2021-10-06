Beauty advent calendars have become hugely popular in recent years and are a lovely way to celebrate the run-up to Christmas by popping open a little beauty treat - many include skincare, make-up, accessories such as tweezers and lashes, small bottles of fragrance, nail polish and more - every day of December. The most wanted sell out very fast, so be quick, if you want to buy one or two for yourself or as a special treat for a loved one. Here are some of our favourite best beauty advent calendars for 2021.