Damart, the French-owned clothing company famed for its thermal underwear – Princess Diana wore them under her silk dresses, and Sir Ranulph Fiennes sported them in the Arctic - has opened its first concession store, in Atkinsons of Sheffield department store.

Within the store, which is at The Moor in the city centre, Damart, whose UK base is in Bingley, now stocks an especially selected range of womenswear, nightwear and underwear, available in sizes 10-24, including Damart Skin Soft knits (kind to sensitive skin), Rain Bouncer coats (water-repellent and perfect for rainy days), Secret Stretch trousers with discreet comfort stretch waistbands, and Toasty Thermal underwear in super-soft fabrics with feminine lace detail.

Damart’s international head office is at Roubaix, near Lille in northern France. It was founded in 1953 by Joseph, Paul and Jules Despature, who hit on the idea of making underwear using Chlorofibre, a synthetic spun and woven into soft fabrics with inbuilt wicking and isothermic properties. They launched Thermolactyl as a material to give warmth without bulk.

Around 1960, Damart expanded to West Yorkshire, choosing an area already steeped in clothing manufacturing expertise and heritage. The UK HQ is at the Grade II-listed Bowling Green Mills on Lime Street in Bingley, housing marketing, e-commerce, customer services and HR departments – a total of around 600 staff, with the warehousing operation down the road in Steeton.

Damart SS25 Jersey Button Through Night Dress, £19.

Alyson Taggart, UK offer and publications director at Damart, says: “We are thrilled that Damart is now partnering with Atkinsons of Sheffield, a much-loved department store with strong roots in the local community.

“Our customer always comes first at Damart and the choice on offer at Atkinsons showcases our dedication to style, detail and comfort. Customers will be able to choose from a great selection of our best-selling products, all in a wide range of sizes and with multiple leg lengths which offer the perfect fit.”