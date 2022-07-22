Holidays are back on the agenda, although not without their pitfalls as travel chaos threatens to ruin the best-laid plans of even the most prepared and patient traveller.

If you can get away with hand luggage only, so much the better (imagine the stress if your suitcase went missing). With clever packing, it is possible to squeeze everything you need into a carry-on case or holdall, and still have room for a couple of (small) souvenirs.

Here, experts at some of our favourite Yorkshire fashion brands share their own style and packing tips.

Holiday essentials from Joe Browns - Athena studded leather sandals, £55 at Joe Browns; Free Feeling multiway bag, now £17 at Joe Browns; Floral eye mask, £5 at Joe Browns.

Helen Marsden is founder and buying director of Kit and Kaboodal, an international fashion brand based near Boroughbridge in North Yorkshire, offering striking, flattering, easy clothes for women of all ages. It sells the Made in Italy brand, with some collections made exclusively, and manufactures some of its own designs, such as its best-selling Windsor net petticoat. Helen says that Kit & Kaboodal customers are looking for easy holiday styles that work hard. “A dress you can throw on with sandals or a tunic with your flip-flops,” she says. “After a few years of not travelling due to Covid, I am really excited to be going to Ibiza with my husband. A time to relax and enjoy the sun, food and drinks.

“I’m really into floaty styles for the heat and styles that can be worn one evening and then by the pool the next day, that way I don’t over-pack.”

“Planning ahead is key to make sure you don’t over-pack. Recently, I have been using packing cubes, putting a whole outfit in each cube to keep it all organised. Plus I always roll my clothes rather than fold to save on the creasing.”

Katrina Urwin is head of marketing at Yorkshire-based luxury knitwear brand Loop Cashmere.

Kit and Kaboodal founder and buying director Helen Marsden wears linen boilder suit, £54 at KitandKaboodal.com.

Katrina says: “Ah, holidays... finally. I’ve planned ahead and opted for a late autumn getaway in Iceland, hoping the airports will have fully sorted themselves out by then and it will be smooth sailing up and out of the UK. Iceland is legendary for its unpredictable weather patterns, stunning landscapes, and Northern Lights. We’re heading there when the ample darkness opens up more opportunities to see those elusive colours in the sky.

“Packing for cold, changeable weather can be challenging, so for comfort and flexibility, I’ll be taking a Loop Cashmere blanket scarf and a poncho. Totally perfect to keep cosy against the coldest weather and equally comfortable to use while travelling. Our customers love travelling with cashmere too because you can take that soft luxurious feeling with you anywhere, and it adds warmth to your wardrobe without bulking up your packing. Oh, and a top tip for packing – roll everything. It minimises creases, makes finding your clothes easier, and helps you fit more into your bag.”

Helen Portas is founder of Very Stylish Girl, an independent fashion boutique in Horsforth, near Leeds, offering capsule collections from Scandinavian and UK brands.

Helen says: “We will be on staycation this year, going to gorgeous Northumberland. We love the beaches there – with the sun shining, you could be abroad.

Helen Portas, of Very Stylish Girl in Horsforth and verystylishgirl.co.uk

“There are fab, quirky prints and fresh colours such as peach and emerald green in the collections this season, so I will be adding this to my holiday wardrobe.

“This summer, customers are loving dresses. The current easy, relaxed shapes are so easy to wear and flattering.”

When preparing and packing an easy, super-stylish wardrobe for your holiday, Helen says: “Have a selection of good quality, simple basics you can mix and match. Use colourful accessories such as scarves and jewellery to break up neutrals.

“Make sure to pack cool, comfortable fabrics – cotton, linen and Tencel, which is a silky, sustainable, cool fabric that I am seeing a lot in the collections. Dress it up. With the style of dresses now more relaxed, they lend themselves to be a cover-up by day or glammed up by night. Don’t be afraid of a bright print – you are on holiday, after all. Don’t forget your hat.”

Cashmere lofty blanket scarf in Foggy, now £152.10, at Loop Cashmere.

Joe Browns is a Leeds-based, multi-channel retailer of women’s and men’s fashion with a globe-trotting, adventure-seeking, freedom-loving attitude.

It says: “Before you jet set off to blue skies, sun, sea and sangria, make sure you’ve got all the outfits and accessories you need packed away safely in your suitcase.

“If you’re planning on catching a few winks before you reach your destination, try an eye mask to block out any light and surroundings. Sleeping on planes is never truly comfortable, so the eye mask will make it that little bit easier.

“Who doesn’t love an all-inclusive package in paradise? With sunbathing on the cards, plus a plethora of activities, food and fun from day to night, there’s little want for anything else. This kind of holiday is perfect for the day-to-night transformation, as your room is always conveniently close by. Try out a boho dress to let your style bloom. Perfect for throwing on over your swimwear before you head to relax by the pool, simply switch out your sliders for wedged sandals or heels and accessories.”

Exclusive Made in Italy Jaquetta Fronzolo linen dress, £54 at kitandkaboodal.com.

Numph abstract print midi dress, £99 at Very Stylish Girl in Horsforth and verystylishgirl.co.uk.

The Ultimate Boho maxi dress, £55, crochert hat, now £21, both at Joe Browns, which has stores at Meadowhall and York Designer Outlet, and at joebrowns.co.uk.

Made in Italy Paulita dress, £57 at kitandkaboodal.com.

Soya Concept white cotton blouse, £33 at Very Stylish Girl in Horsforth and verystylishgirl.co.uk.

Cashmere poncho in Foggy, now £134.10 at Loop Cashmere.