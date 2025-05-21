Clarks celebrates 200 years of comfort with store opening at Trinity Leeds

Clarks, the globally renowned footwear brand is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and is excited announce the opening of a brand-new store in the heart of Leeds, at the Trinity Leeds.

Officially opening to the public on Friday 23rd May 2025, the store will be located on the ground floor of Trinity Leeds, Albion Street. The new Clarks location will offer an extensive collection of men’s, women’s, and children’s footwear – from iconic classics to the latest seasonal styles – reflecting the brand’s continued commitment to innovation, quality, and timeless design.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the arrival of Clarks to Trinity Leeds, marking their exciting return to Leeds city centre. Clarks is a much-loved household name, with a long-standing reputation for quality, style and comfort, and will be a fantastic addition to our retail offering. We look forward to their official opening on 23rd May and are confident they’ll be warmly received by our visitors.”

As part of its bicentennial celebrations, Clarks continues to champion its core message: "There’s No Better Feeling Than Comfort." A brand synonymous with craftsmanship and everyday style, Clarks holds a special place in the hearts of many – from first shoes and school favourites to formalwear for special occasions. Clarks remains a trusted name across generations for comfort, quality, and accessibility.

The new Clarks store offers the most elevated shopping experience to date, featuring newly developed fixtures and fittings, spacious interiors, bold pricing displays, and bright campaign imagery – all designed to create a welcoming environment where customers can explore and discover the products they love with comfort and ease.

The new store will be open:

• Monday to Saturday: 9am – 8pm