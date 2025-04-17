Eggs will roll!

Last minute Easter shoppers’ parade to the chocolate aisles, but beauty and gardening products make gains – new research

Brits are royally unprepared for Easter this year, with over half (52%) saying they plan to wait till the weekend to get a shop in, according to new research by Product of the Year.

Others said they’d prepared ‘in the week’s running up’ (44.5%) and a minority had a shop in over a month prior (3.5%).

Despite reports of rising costs and shrinking eggs, seven out of 10 (71.5%) consumers said they will purchase an Easter egg this year, while nearly a third (28.5%) plan to forgo tradition opting for other products…

Easter products

Chocolates still drive a chunk of Easter spend (44%), with beauty (23%), gardening items (21%) and flowers (11%) all increasingly becoming popular choices.