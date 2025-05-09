Experience Days go pet-friendly across the UK

WonderDays celebrates the rise of dog-friendly experience days — because why should humans have all the fun?

From pet photoshoots to exploring waterfalls with your pooch, WonderDays is highlighting a growing trend: dogs are no longer left behind. The UK’s leading experience day company has launched a tail-wagging new feature showcasing a range of dog-inclusive days out — proving once and for all that our furry companions can go everywhere we can.

“Dogs are more than just pets — they’re part of the family,” says Bron Jones, spokesperson for WonderDays. “Our customers were looking for unique gifts and days out that didn’t mean leaving their dog behind. We listened — and the results are pawsitively brilliant.”

Dog-friendly days are more popular than ever because:

Sheepdog Training Experience

Dogs are part of the family – People want to make memories with their pets.

– People want to make memories with their pets. Demand is growing – More people are searching for ‘dog-friendly breaks’ and ‘things to do with your dog.’

– More people are searching for ‘dog-friendly breaks’ and ‘things to do with your dog.’ Separation anxiety is real – Many pets (and owners!) struggle to be apart post-lockdown.

– Many pets (and owners!) struggle to be apart post-lockdown. It makes gifting easier – No more choosing between an experience or staying home with the dog.

The feature, Experience Days for Dog Lovers Across the UK, showcases everything from dog friendly hotels stays, puppy cuddling and afternoon tea to sheepdog training where you can learn about dog training, herding or working dog roles.

This shift reflects a wider trend in UK tourism and gifting, as venues and experience providers recognise that dogs are welcome members of the party. WonderDays offers a growing number of pet-friendly experiences perfect for birthdays, special occasions or “just because.”