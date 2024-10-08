Fashion brand Bershka announces first Yorkshire store at Meadowhall

Spanish fashion brand, Bershka, has confirmed its set to open a brand-new store at Meadowhall this year.

Located on the upper high street, it will be the retailer’s first store in Yorkshire, bringing the brand’s fresh and contemporary style to shoppers in Sheffield and beyond.

Bershka’s three core collections, Bershka, BSK & Man will all be available, offering customers a wide range from casual wear to sports and from basic garments to statement fashion pieces.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Bershka to the centre with their first store in Yorkshire.

“It joins us at an exciting time for Meadowhall following the recent opening of Frasers flagship store and will continue to build on the fantastic collection of fashion brands we already have on offer, providing even more exciting choices for our customers and ensuring the centre remains a top destination for fashion and lifestyle shopping in the region. We look forward to the store opening in the coming months.”

Established in 1998, Bershka is part of Spanish firm Inditex, which also owns Zara. Meadowhall’s Zara store relocated into a larger, flagship store on The Avenue earlier this year.