The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire’s social calendar was impressively packed during 2024 with diaries filled with dates from balls and parties to fashion shows and events. This was excellent news for the region’s designers and brands, with some still finding their post-lockdown feet.

January kicked off with the fashion and homewares brand Toast, which has stores in Harrogate and York, telling the story of its sumptuous knitwear beginning in wool bales in Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a case of “‘As tha got tha Damarts on?”(as they say in France when it’s chilly) as we checked in with the French thermals brand which has its UK headquarters in Bingley, celebrating its recent 70th birthday.

Neluka Dunning, owner of The Zip Yard UK franchise, a Leeds based clothing repair business, Neluka is passionate about repairs and alterations to prolong the life of clothing. Picture by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty.

In February, we chatted to Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant, who told us of his mission to bring back UK fashion manufacturing via his brand Community Clothing, promoting sustainability and affordability. Leeds designer Bo Carter launched her fabulous new project Fashion Loves Comedy, which saw comedians including Jenny Eclair take to the runway for a catwalk-with-gags initiative (Bo brought it to Leeds earlier this month). We also showcased York designer Eliza Lamb’s lovely linen dresses.

In March we highlighted Sheffield-based IzzoSew Studio, which hosts sewing days and retreats, teaching all levels to make clothes such as jeans and anoraks. And then - ta-da! Harvey Nichols Leeds staged its first in-store fashion show in eight years, with beautiful looks from Zimmermann, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney and more.

Then Freda Shafi, Yorkshire food guru and author of Suitorland, her novel about match-making in West Yorkshire, modelled looks from her own wardrobe for a Yorkshire Post fashion shoot, by Simon Hulme, photographed at her beautiful home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also spoke to Susie Johnson, farmer’s daughter and founder of North Yorkshire lingerie and clothing brand Bella Di Notte, as she handed over the reins to new caretakers, passing on fascinating retail and life wisdom.

Freda Shafi, chef, food stylist and aithor of Suitorland - about life in Bradford in the 1970s, at her home at Bramhope. Picture by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme.

April saw us cover the launch of Marks & Spencer’s new spring collection, filled with yellow, sparkle, leopard print and easy tailoring as post-pandemic style continues to blend smart style with lounge comfort. We love M&S because it was founded in Leeds, and its archive rests at Leeds University, where it offers a valuable resource for scholars as well as a fun place for families to visit.

Later that month, broadcaster Liz Green put on a brilliant fashion show at her shop, Cache La Boutique, in Elland, attended by famous faces gathered to see her French-inspired collections.

In May, actor Natalie Anderson hosted an event in York in anticipation of Royal Ascot, joined by LK Bennett and Harrogate Spring Water. Meanwhile, Harrogate milliner Jenny Roberts was taking part in a celebration of British millinery in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire’s Fab Four - Christine Talbot, Rachel Peru, Bernadette Gledhill and Annie Stirk - staged a fashion shoot by Kate Mallender wearing outfits by Leeds-based retailer Joe Browns to launch their second Find Your Midlife Magic event, taking place in October at Rudding Park, partnering with The YP Magazine on a competition to find two women who deserve a midlife makeover.

Rachel Peru, Bernadette Gledhill, Annie Stirk and Christine Talbot - the Find Your Midlife Magic team - at Rudding Park Hotel, wearing Joe Browns. Picture by Kate Mallender

In June, we celebrated the class of 2024 Fashion Design graduates of Leeds Beckett University, showcasing their final collections, overseen by their tutors Sam Hudson-Miles and York-based international fashion designer Professor Matty Bovan.

And then – wow – Victoria Leeds staged one of the key events of the year – a gorgeous fashion show in the Victoria Quarter, filled with acrobatics, glamour and beautiful collections.

We previewed the Great Yorkshire Show catwalk (which took place in July on the GYS Sheep Shearing Stage - yes, really) with a lovely shoot by Kate Mallender at the showground, featuring models from farming backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July we visited the fabulous John Lewis press show in London for a first look at its stunning AW24 collections, and we were hosted by Neluka Dunning, of The Zip Yard clothing repair company, at her Leeds home for a fashion shoot by James Hardisty.

Zimmermann dress on the catwalk at Harvey Nichols. Picture by Niki Verity.

In August, we celebrated the end of Robert Eaton’s tenure as President of the Fellowship for British Hairdressing, covering his pink hair transformation stage show at HairCon. We also featured a beautiful AW24 Yorkshire fashion shoot by one of our favourite brands, Leeds-based Joe Browns.

In September, we headed to the Yorkshire coast for a beachwear shoot with Knaresborough-based Sheer Bliss Lingerie, and reported on the opening of a Lucy & Yak outlet at Castleford. Then we picked out favourite looks from the M&S AW24 collections (those gold trousers will work well for New Year).

October was a massive fashion month, headlined by the Harvey Nichols AW24 trunk show, and the Find Your Midlife Magic Day, when Louise Minchin and around 200 guests gathered at Rudding Park, and we met our makeover winners, Sally and Michelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We visited menswear tailor Skopes as it opened a new White Rose Leeds store, and went to the impressive and informative This is Yorkshire Beauty event at Grantley Hall.

In November, fashion content creators Penny Hindle and Iveta Zalcaite styled and modelled a series of outfits from the Smart Works Leeds pop-up shop at Victoria Leeds for a Yorkshire Post Magazine shoot by Tony Johnson, and we celebrated Smart Works at the Fashion as a Force for Good Ball.

We visited weave-to-wear mill and retailer Antich Fine English Tailors in Huddersfield, and we celebrated design and diversity with Fashion Week Yorkshire at the Royal Armouries, and the 40th birthday of Accent Clothing.

Joe Browns staged an AW24 fashion shoot in York city centre (the coat is £130).

In December, we visited House of Foxy in Elland, and showcased gorgeous cosy knits by Loop Cashmere.