Now, for those in search of a nostaglic Valentine’s experience, recreating your first date is apparently “a thing” for this year, if indeed you can remember your first date (and make sure you get the right one because you really do not want to accidentally recreate your first date with someone else).

It might be a better idea to opt for the safer bet of the gift of a spa break,. We are forunate here in Yorkshire to have many brilliant spas right on our doorstep, offering both day breaks and overnight stays. Look out for evening or twilight options which are often reasonably priced, and can be a budget way to enjoy both fine dining and a luxury spa experience combined.

Other fail-safe Valentine’s gift options for him and for her include fragrance – and there are some lovely new releases for this February. Lipstick is also a great choice for make-up lovers, and a good one to combine with skincare (no one feels short-changed by a gift of their favourite brand moisturiser, night cream, serum or eye cream – splash out on all four and that’s even better).

Happy Valentine’s Day gift hunting.

1 . Titanic Spa near Huddersfield Titanic Spa February Retreat Overnight Break, from £159 per person. The perfect Valentine's escape, guests can choose from three rejuvenating 55-minute treatments: the Comfort Zone Recover Touch Facial; Hydra Glow Facial, or the Elemis Men's High-Performance Skin Energising Facial. Includes overnight accommodation in a serviced apartment, continental breakfast, a light lunch, a two-course dinner, and full access to the award-winning spa facilities. See https://www.titanicspa.com/spa-offer/february-retreat-overnight-break Photo: Titanic Spa Photo Sales

2 . M&S Beauty Wellness Box The M&S Beauty Wellness Box has 10 self-care products to kick-start any wellness journey with four full-sized products and six minis, including Arkive's The Future Youth Treatment Mask; Apothecary's Restful Eau de Toilette; Bloom & Blossom's Hands Up Hand Cream; Dr. PAW PAW Shea Butter Balm; This Works' Deep Sleep 5% Retinoid Complex and Face Massager; Apothecary's Calm Votive Candle. It costs £30 and is worth over £100. Photo: M&S Photo Sales

3 . The Nadarra Spa at the Coniston Hotel near Skipton Nàdarra means nature in Scottish Gaelic, and you can see just how appropriate that name is as you look out over the majestic Yorkshire Dales from the outdoor heated infinity pool, and there is also an indoor swimming pool and a bubble pool. The thermal experience has a traditional sauna, infrared sauna, steam room, experience shower, mud rasul and ice fountain. There is a lovely Asian-Fusion restaurant called Blossom Kitchen. Experiences include the Private Spa Garden Bath Experience, an open-air 45-minute session (£49 per person) lying in a bath infused with salt or seaweed (there are two baths side by side), soaking up the scenery. With a meal, it’s from £99 per person, including a two-hour spa session. A half-day spa experience, with Brunch/Lunch/Afternoon Tea and 60-Minute Treatment, from £149, see theconistonhotel.com. Photo: Nadarra at Coniston Hotel Photo Sales