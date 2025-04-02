Gieves & Hawkes opens store at Flannels Leeds showcasing spring/summer 2025 men's suiting
Located on the second floor alongside luxury houses Burberry, Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford, the 600 sq ft space reflects the elegant contemporary aesthetic of the Gieves & Hawkes No 1 Savile Row flagship home.
Gieves & Hawkes says this debut marks a significant milestone in the brand’s history and is a precursor to a wider regional expansion strategy to tap into a desire for craftsmanship, integrity, and authenticity outside of the capital.
Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, owner of Gieves & Hawkes and of Flannels, says: “For centuries, Gieves & Hawkes has sourced tailoring fabrics from Yorkshire, making this opening in the heart of Leeds especially meaningful.
"Situated within the new Flannels flagship, this store-in-store enables Gieves to showcase its quintessentially British luxury house alongside some of the most desirable brands in the world.
“This new location offers Leeds consumers the opportunity to experience Gieves & Hawkes craftsmanship firsthand, thanks to the dedication and expertise of our in-house master tailors, combining heritage and modern elegance in a truly unique setting. This opening marks an important step forward in our growth and reflects our ongoing commitment to British luxury.”
Gieves & Hawkes is one of the oldest bespoke tailoring companies in the world, with a history of outfitting the British Army and the Royal Navy, and hence by association the British royal family.
Gieves & Hawkes was acquired in November 2022 by Frasers Group, owner of Sports Direct and Flannels.
Flannels customers will find a made-to-measure service and Spring/Summer 2025 ready-to-wear collections, with staff trained at the Savile Row headquarters in menswear and tailoring.
