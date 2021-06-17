Harvey Nichols Leeds: Summer sale up to 40% off

Harvey Nichols in Leeds has launched its a 40% off sale on selected designer fashion, shoes and accessories

It includes selected designer fashion, shoes and accessories so you can shop for your summer wardrobe for less.

The sale - T&Cs and exclusions apply - began this week and includes women’s accessories by Alexander McQueen and Burberry, shoes by Givenchy and Alexander McQueen and womenswear by Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana and Saint Laurent.

Menswear labels in the sale include Off White, Givenchy, DSquared and CP Company.

Harvey Nichols in Briggate, Leeds

So also dote on your dad with lots of gift ideas for Father's Day this Sunday, June 20.

Looking for a special decadent dining treat for dad? Enjoy the new Sunday Prix Fixe menu at the Fourth Floor Brasserie with three delicious courses for £30, available 12pm-4pm. Book or call 0113 204 8000.

With the rescheduled UEFA Euro 2020 tournament underway and Wimbledon swinging into action in July, Harvey Nichols Leeds is also celebrating all things sport. Bringing you the ultimate live match packages, offering snacks, drinks and a reserved seat to watch all the key games on a giant screen.

In collaboration with Home Cinema Hire Leeds, matches are being shown on a huge HD screen in the Espresso Bar, located beneath the stained-glass ceiling in the Victoria Quarter. Euros 2020 live match packages are £25 per person

Focus is on the sale with up to 40% off on selected items at Harvey Nichols Leeds

This includes a bottle of Peroni (330ml) or glass of Harvey Nichols Prosecco (125ml) and a Harvey Nichols burger with parmesan fries and truffle mayonnaise served at half-time, with vegetarian halloumi burger available on request.

Drinks package tickets are available for £15, including three bottles of Peroni (330ml) or three glasses of Harvey Nichols Prosecco (125ml) per person. Minimum booking of two people. Maximum booking of four people.

For more information, call 0113 204 8000 or email [email protected]. Latest updates follow: @fourthfloorbrasserie_leedsLINKS: