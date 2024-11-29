The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The modern-day football manager walks the match-day touchline like a titan in his designer threads, never mind how the game plays out. Take Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. When he steps out in a sharp-looking, super-cool parka, we want to know what it is, and where it can be bought.

So, Pep has been sporting the Titan Parka Coat by Norwegian outerwear brand UBR, made to withstand ultra-harsh Scandinavian climates, filled with premium goose down and offering full storm protection, should that be required in the dugout. It costs £900 and can be bought at independent fashion store Accent Clothing, at Queens Arcade in Leeds.

“It is really popular with the football managers,” says Accent buying and commercial director Ian Kelly (ex Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is another fan). “And then we have Moose Knuckles, and Sandbanks, which is an amazing brand part-owned by Jamie Redknapp, and again, it's a brand that is really focused towards independents.” Expect to see Sky Sports pundits pitchside in their Sandbanks this season.

More “must-be-seen-in” menswear brands stocked by Accent Clothing include Belstaff, Paul Smith, Lacoste, Mallet, Axel Arigato, and Replay.

“Belstaff is an amazing brand for us,”says Ian. “We have Replay exclusive for Leeds city centre. “We are definitely a key retailer for denim within the marketplace. We have an amazing denim wall in the store.

“Our men's customer base ranges from 30-plus, very much brand-driven and likes premium products - and that’s why we've had a strong customer base in Leeds.”

With Christmas fast approaching, I asked Ian for his tips for key festive looks and gifts - and outerwear comes top. “Oversized fits and puffer jackets are making a real big statement with bold patterns or colours,” he says.

As worn by Jamie Redknapp and TV pundits, Sandbanks Branksome Long Puffer Jacket In Black, £845, from Accent Clothing in Leeds.

Aquascutum is popular. “If you don't want that big bold puffer jacket with the check, you can still get an outerwear piece where you'll just see maybe the internal of the hood showing off the branding.”

Winter accessories suggestions include matching Vivienne Westwood beanies, scarves and gloves, and Barbour gift boxes containing a scarf and hat. Also consider Barbour moccasin slippers and Paul Smith candles and room diffusers.

“How we differentiate ourselves from the big key retailers is through customer service,” says Ian. “Knowing customers by their first name as they walk through the door for us is really important.”

Some staff members have worked in the store for more than 20 years, growing up with their customers. The shop is solely men's, and online is menswear and also women's footwear and accessories.

Accent Clothing buying and commercial director Ian Kelly in the Accent Clothing store in Leeds.

This month Accent Clothing celebrated its 40th birthday. It was founded in 1984 by Martin Schneider, who met his wife, Louise, in 1985 at an Accent fashion show where she was modelling. Louise kept the books for the growing business and later spearheaded Accent’s dot.com presence, with the online store launching in 2008. Martin and Louise’s son, Jack, and daughter, Becky, also both worked in the business.

In 2021, Accent was sold to a local entrepreneur. Ian also joined three years ago, and is based in London, where he visits showrooms and meets brands. He has worked as a buyer at Prada, at Dolce & Gabbana and at Selfridges.

“The customer has definitely changed over the last couple of years. All you need to do is just look at Leeds city centre and see how diverse it is,” Ian says. “There's a growing international student population within Leeds, and that's continuing to grow. We are also looking at bringing in brands that are more attractive to those young international students, so last year we brought in Vivienne Westwood.

“It’s a tough market, and competition has really grown in retail in Leeds city centre. When Accent opened 40 years ago, you didn't have the likes of the big department stores, whether that be Harvey Nichols or the recent Flannels that has opened, and you've now got obviously more shopping centres.

Inside the Accent Clothing store in Leeds.

“If you think back to 15 years ago, the male customer wore what he saw his friends wearing, whether that was in the pub or playing football, or out and about socialising. Nowadays, we just see so much in-your-face social media and brand pushing and marketing.

“Guys are becoming more and more fashion-conscious, for sure, and certainly willing to spend money on brands that have credibility in the market.”

To mark its four decades of Yorkshire fashion, the Accent team has compiled its top 40 expert styling tips, from essential wardrobe staples to seasonal trends and timeless looks that every man needs to know. They can be found on the Accent website, and include some of the following advice:

“Fit is key: invest in a quality tailor to ensure that your clothes fit perfectly. A well-fitted jacket or pair of trousers can make all the difference.

“Invest in a timeless winter jacket: a classic winter jacket is a wardrobe staple that will keep you warm and stylish for years to come. Whether you prefer a rugged waxed cotton jacket, a timeless leather jacket, or a classic puffer, a well-made jacket can elevate any outfit.

Know your denim: every man needs at least one pair of premium denim. Look for the right fit and wash to suit your style and body type.

Belstaff Resolve Puffer Jacket In Black, Now £460, Was £575

Mix casual with formal: don’t be afraid to mix up smart pieces like blazers with casual items, creating a modern, versatile look.”

"For 40 years, we’ve had the privilege of dressing generations of discerning men, empowering them to feel confident and stylish, no matter the occasion.” says Ian. “As we celebrate this exciting anniversary, we wanted to give something back to our loyal customers by sharing our collective expertise in men’s fashion."