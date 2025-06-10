High Street TV launches new channels on Freeview and Virgin

One of the UK’s largest multi-channel retailers, High Street TV, has announced that its shopping channel is now available on Freeview and Virgin Media.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home of best-selling brands such as nutribullet, Drew&Cole, SmartAir and YAWN Air, High Street TV customers will be able to make purchases 24 hours a day directly through the shopping channels.

With three dedicated shopping channels already across SKY (666, 667 & 672), the additional channels can be found on Freeview (95) and Virgin Media (759).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers can tune in 24/7 to watch High Street TV’s vast range of products, from kitchen gadgets and cleaning essentials to garden equipment and more.

User (UGC) Submitted

The new channels will boost High Street TV’s reach from around 8 million homes to 28 million; with an additional 730+ hours of shopping time per month.

This move comes after High Street TV recently acquired the UK rights to the number one compression brand in the US, Copper Fit.

Nikki Dent, Commercial Marketing Manager at High Street TV says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We pride ourselves on accessibility so we’re extremely excited to bring our 24-hour shopping channel to Virgin and Freeview customers, allowing us to reach even more people in their homes.

“Television is a vital channel for us, driving a significant share of our sales, and it’s one we’re eager to continue growing. We’re committed to offering everyday essentials that blend innovation, quality, and great value - delivered in the most convenient way for our customers to shop.”

Shoppers can also buy products on the High Street TV website, call centre, on Amazon and eBay, via JD Williams, Curry’s, Argos and Very, or in-store at over 2,000 outlets. Plus, the High Street TV YouTube channel provides a 24/7 live stream.