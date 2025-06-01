How mud larking as a child on the Victorian bottle dumps in Harrogate inspired me to open my own jewelry shop

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located within Salts Mill, itself a cultural gem re-purposed by the late Jonathan Silver from the textile empire created by philanthropic businessman, Sir Titus Salt whose model village sits within the World Heritage Site of Saltaire, this simple artwork has come to symbolise the journey of its own creator.

Sarah Burns-Collins had worked for Kath Libbert while studying for her jewellery design degree, eventually relinquishing the role of assistant manager to expand her skills working in the capital.

“I was still young and London is amazingly visual and cultural and it is so busy and lively. From a jeweller’s perspective if you are interested in making jewellery having access to Hatton Garden and people working in different mediums, engravers and stone setters, it is like anything is possible,” says Sarah. “I knew being there would be an incredible learning curve.”

A tray of tiny treasures found in Victorian bottle dumps in Harrogate by Sarah Burns-Collins while mudlarking it has inspired Gold Lark Jewellery, Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

After securing a role at Gill Wing Jewellery in Islington, Sarah moved to the capital with her then boyfriend, now husband. “I went down for the interview, got the job within a week and ended up being there over 16 years.”

Despite moving back to Yorkshire, a conscious life change made during lockdown when restrictions left her two young sons literally climbing the walls, Sarah continues to be the gallery’s managing director curating the many creatives who profile their jewellery designs there.

“Like a lot of people during Covid it was a massive reflection period. Our sons were barely out of being toddlers at the time and we were living in Walthamstow. Going through Covid not being able to access nature, which is really rejuvenating, I started to get this craving and that happened with all of us. The boys were climbing the walls – we got these little climbing pegs on the walls of our Victorian terrace because the parks were padlocked,” recalls Sarah.

The idea of swapping life in the capital for the country became all the more conceivable during this challenging time and, after discussing the idea with her husband who was working as an international bureau manager for the BBC, they decided to make the move back to their home county in 2021. With the boys settled in their new environment and education, Sarah began to think about the future.

Gold Lark Jewellery, formerly Kath Libbert Jewellery, Salts Mill, Saltaire. Pictured Sarah Burns-Collins wears earrings by Jennifer Kidd. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“You clear a bit of space and think what am I going to do now, and I cannot resist taking on projects if there are opportunities,” she smiles.

Last year Sarah followed in Kath’s footsteps by taking on the business in a transition consciously curated with the gallery’s customers very much in mind. For Kath, who was contemplating retiring, Sarah’s return to Yorkshire came at the right time.

“I was thinking I couldn’t really go on doing this forever. Sarah and I have been friends and colleagues for a long time and I started to mute the idea with her. There was a synchronicity – it was the right time for her to take on a new challenge as well,” says Kath.

“She is creative, a talented jeweller, and I couldn’t think of a better person to hand the baton over to. Sarah will take it forward in her own way. She has the same team, a good solid team around her, and that is great as well. I couldn’t be happier.”

Gold Lark Jewellery, formerly Kath Libbert Jewellery, Salts Mill, Saltaire. Pictured Sarah Burns-Collins (right) and Kath Libbert. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

For Sarah it was a familiar place and space. Her previous experience working in the business had prepared her well to take it on to the next chapter.

“Coming back here, the smell of Salts Mill, the smell of the lillies and the wax - apparently it’s something to do with the Alpaca wool which has seeped into the floor, I was ready for a new challenge and this amazing special place is in my heart and in my history so to come back to it is a natural progression really.”

The subsequent name change to Gold Lark Jewellery has been carefully orchestrated and perfectly reflects Sarah’s childhood treasure hunting that inspired her glittering career.

“I was thinking about different names and this was something that related back to me. Not a lot of people know what a mud lark is,” says Sarah, alluding to the association most people have of the terminology relating to those who scoured the banks of the River Thames for scraps of coal, iron, copper or any other finds mud larkers could sell on to literally scrape a living.

Born in Canada, where her father was working as a scientist, Sarah’s parents returned to England settling in the Yorkshire spa town of Harrogate.

“My mum missed the culture and the history of the UK. They came back and fell in love with Yorkshire and I grew up here,” says Sarah.

“Through childhood my theme of discovery and treasure seeking came from when my parents used to let me explore in the Victorian bottle dumps. I would take my little trowel and my parents would go with me.” Treasured memories of those precious times are arranged on a tray Sarah sets down on the table in the gallery where her career has now come full circle. The tiny trinkets, a pair of baby dolls, and an ornately decorated blue and white jug are among the Victorian finds in Sarah’s treasure hunting collection garnered through country mud larking.

“A lot of people do country mud larking and I am always telling my sons to keep their eyes peeled for things – this led to me becoming a jeweller because of finding all these things and the excitement of having all these opportunities from metal detecting as I was doing some of that as well.”

The delicate yet beautifully detailed piece of bronze hanging around Sarah’s neck came from a beach find in the East Riding. “I put the markings on it but it’s thinking about what this piece was and where it came from – that is what is really fascinating,” says Sarah.

The gallery is as much a showcase for other jewellers as it is a special place to browse and buy unique pieces for people to treasure. Continuing the platform Kath created 28 years ago to profile the talents of fellow creatives is very much part of the progression of Gold Lark Jewellery – a synergy shared with Gill Wing.

Across the two galleries Sarah has curated Duality, an earring showcase with the Association for Contemporary Jewellery. The intricate and thoughtful designs of 17 jewellers from around the country are being displayed in both galleries until June 5 at Gill Wing and at Gold Lark until June 8. Wandering around the tall glass cabinets strategically placed to capture the attention elements of ethical; recycled and re-purposed materials were skilfully fashioned into wearable eye-capturing pieces.

Plastic collected from beach finds; colourful Formica, beads, vintage pins and threads are among the funky and edgy to the delicate and ethereal. Sculptural and floating pendant drops and fresh water pearl ear studs are among the stylish pairs.

Rings are Sarah’s favourite pieces to create. Wearing her own designs, and indeed, showcasing those of the talented jewellers she supports, offers customers the opportunity to see and discuss what is possible when seeking a gift or, perhaps, a personal treat.

“The thing I love the most about working in this industry is having the opportunity to help clients find their dream piece to celebrate happy occasions - it is such a privilege that my team and I are fortunate to share with clients. That emotional value makes Gold Lark a wonderful place.”