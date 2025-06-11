Beauty fanatics had better be quick because the Marks & Spencer Summer Beauty Bag has dropped and is available to buy now, with some must-have hair, skin and make-up products. But you cannot buy it online.

Available in-store only, it costs just £35 - but, when you add all the products together, it is worth £210. Even better is the news that customers do not have to spend a certain amount in-store before they qualify to buy the bargain beauty bag.

All the goodies come packed away tidily in a bright purple and peach see-through wash bag, ideal for getaways. Inside, hair products include Color Wow’s Dreamcoat Spray for protecting hair against heat styling and taming frizz; Arkive’s Good Habit Hair Oil with baobab and jojoba oils; and a Tangle Teezer brush.

For skincare, there is REN’s new SPF50 that hydrates and protects summer skin using a lightweight formula with no white residue and suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin; and an ever-handy Dr Paw Paw’s Original Balm for on-the-go lip treatment and shine.

Bloom & Blossom’s Ultra-nourishing Moisture Body Cream is in there, along with This Works Body Smoothing Wash.

There are also two Estée Lauder products - Double-Wear Mascara in full size for up to 15 hours of lash definition, and Revitalising Supreme Moisturiser, packed with peptides for reducing fine lines.

The M&S Summer Beauty Bag is in store now. See here.

There are also two travel-size fragrances – Discover’s Sweet Frangipani and Floral Street’s Electric Rhubarb for spritzing on the go.