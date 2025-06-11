How to buy the new M&S Summer Beauty Bag that costs just £35 with Estee Lauder, REN and This Works skincare goodies
Available in-store only, it costs just £35 - but, when you add all the products together, it is worth £210. Even better is the news that customers do not have to spend a certain amount in-store before they qualify to buy the bargain beauty bag.
All the goodies come packed away tidily in a bright purple and peach see-through wash bag, ideal for getaways. Inside, hair products include Color Wow’s Dreamcoat Spray for protecting hair against heat styling and taming frizz; Arkive’s Good Habit Hair Oil with baobab and jojoba oils; and a Tangle Teezer brush.
For skincare, there is REN’s new SPF50 that hydrates and protects summer skin using a lightweight formula with no white residue and suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin; and an ever-handy Dr Paw Paw’s Original Balm for on-the-go lip treatment and shine.
Bloom & Blossom’s Ultra-nourishing Moisture Body Cream is in there, along with This Works Body Smoothing Wash.
There are also two Estée Lauder products - Double-Wear Mascara in full size for up to 15 hours of lash definition, and Revitalising Supreme Moisturiser, packed with peptides for reducing fine lines.
The M&S Summer Beauty Bag is in store now. See here.
There are also two travel-size fragrances – Discover’s Sweet Frangipani and Floral Street’s Electric Rhubarb for spritzing on the go.
In terms of easy fashion, the “throw-on-and-go” dress is the hero of M&S’s summer womenswear fashion collection, perfect for sunny weekends, special occasions and holidays.
