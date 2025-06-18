How to find the right glasses to elevate your look, according to a stylist

Eyewear is having a major fashion moment, and beyond enhancing your eyesight, the right pair of glasses can boost your confidence, transform your appearance and accentuate your best features.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with countless styles, shapes and colours to choose from, how do you find the perfect pair? Stylist Katie Portman has partnered with Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists to combine personal styling advice with optical expertise, to help glasses wearers choose the perfect frames to suit their lifestyle and enhance their features.

“The right frames don’t just suit your face,” says Portman. “Ultimately, they should complement your skin tone and style to really elevate your overall look.”

Shape matters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Portman

“The starting point is determining your face shape. If a wearer doesn’t know their face shape, there are plenty of easy online virtual tools to help. Here are some general guidelines to follow:

- Round faces look fantastic in a rectangular or square frame, whilst a square face shape can take a rounder frame such as a narrow oval or even a cat eye.

- Those with oval face shapes are incredibly lucky because nearly all styles will suit them! But they may like to consider a more oversized frame or even a geometric shape.

- Similarly, if someone has a heart shaped face, they have plenty of frames to choose from. Popular options for heart shape faces include aviator or cat eye frames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Those with a pear shape face look wonderful in rectangular or cat eye frames as this helps to balance their jawline.

- Diamond face shapes really suit round or oval frames, as do those with an oblong shape face who can also choose from rectangular and aviator styles, too.

Tone it right

“Those with a warm skin tone and warmth in their hair, such as golden or red tones, will look wonderful in neutral colours like gold, tan, brown, tortoiseshell, copper, beige and olive. Bolder colours to consider for warm skin tones include warm red, coral, oranges, teal blue, aqua blue, warm pink or a vivid green.

“Those with a cool skin tone and cooler hair, which has no warmth or a solid colour with ash or grey tones, look beautiful in neutrals such as silver, navy, black, grey and grey tortoise. Those who want to consider a more colourful frame can choose from pale blue to royal blue, soft pinks, vivid pinks – such as magenta or fuchsia – red with blue undertones, burgundy, dark purple, emerald or sea green.

Two pairs for added style potential

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always a good idea for people to own two pairs of glasses to help them with their wardrobe choices. Ideally, you’d have one pair of glasses in a neutral colour which will go with any outfit and a second pair in a bolder colour that really showcases personality or complements your eye colour.

“Matching frames to the wearer’s individual style is important. A more casual style looks best when teamed with classic shapes and colours such as aviators or wayfarers in a neutral colour. For a smarter style aesthetic, more sophisticated or minimalist frames in a stunning metallic or subtle pattern work beautifully, particularly for women, as they allow their outfit, jewellery or make up to take centre stage.

“Those who are more adventurous with their clothing choices, who have dramatic and creative style personalities, should never be afraid to go for eyewear that stands out and makes them feel fantastic!”

Lenses to suit your lifestyle

When it comes to the lenses that fill your frames, Gurpal Sandhu, Optometrist at Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, shares some key advice: “It’s important to speak to an optometrist about the lenses in your glasses. Not only do they help you see clearly, but different lens technologies are designed to suit different lifestyles. If you spend your days in front of a screen, lenses with added blue light protection can help combat digital eye strain. For those with active lifestyles, lightweight lenses offer added comfort and durability for on the go. Your lenses should support the way you live, work, and play, so always choose based on your daily needs, not just your prescription.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad