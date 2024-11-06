Head for Haworth this weekend, when the Haworth & Yorkshire Creatives Weekend Makers Market takes place, offering the chance to snap up handmade gifts while supporting local artisans.

Meet the makers of 17 stalls at the Old School Room, where the Brontës taught and where Charlotte Brontë was married), which can be found opposite the Brontë Parsonage Museum. There will be art, homewares, beauty, accessories, plants, T-shirts, glassware, wooden designs, jewellery, fragrance and much more.

Find a collection inspired by The Brontë Sisters and Branwell featuring iconic quotes, available on designs including tote bags, T-shirts and tea towels. There is beautiful handcrafted silver, copper and birthstone jewellery from Flawed Maud.

Meanwhile Handmade in Haworth, the creator of the handmade Bronte Gnomes, has a new fragrance called Notes of Haworth eau de parfum and a Bronte Bear in lambswool tweeds. Stitch in Time by Karen has handmade glasses cases, detachable bat wings decoration for boots,and make-up brush holders.

Bronte Parsonage Museum (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Here is a full list of stalls:

SUZANNE ODDY makes her debut. Surrounded by an unusual mix of found, foraged and repurposed materials alongside state of the art machines, Suzanne creates unique, highly personalised style beyond graphic design, with artisan, heirloom products including crescent moon and all-seeing eye wall mirrors, vintage railway signs, stunning Christmas tree decor, unique greeting cards and special jewellery. See www.suzanneoddydesign.com

DORIS CAKES PORTRAITS is a local graphic designer and illustrator who creates unique film, theatre, music and personalised ‘made to order’ prints of any size portraits, featuring your favourite pop icons, pets or family shots. Contemporary art to fill your heart.

AMICA TERRAE are eco warriors and friends of the earth who aim to educate, reduce, reuse and recycle – this outlet specialise in selling plastic free gifts, offering a wide range of homewares and toiletries including the popular soap on a rope, long lasting diffusers, and vegan friendly fairy dust powder in kilner jars, see www.amicaterrae.co.uk

The Notes of Haworth fragrance by HANDMADE IN HAWORTH, also the creator of the original handmade Bronte Gnomes.

BLACK CRAFT BY CK is a specialist in plant terrariums, houseplants planted in glass ware. All plants are low maintenance, upcycled and available in a variety of exclusive bottles and deep box picture frames also planted with succulents, see www.blackcraftbyck.co.uk

BOMBZ HYDROTHERAPY makes quirky and fun artisan bath bombs in all shapes and sizes and vibrant colour, in line with the latest tv / music / themes trends along with a variety of other handmade delights. See www.facebook.com/thebombzz

BRONTË BITCH is a capsule collection inspired by The Brontë Sisters and Branwell with original illustrations featuring iconic quotes from their books, available in tote bags, t-shirts, tea-towels, hoodies, illustrated greeting cards, key-rings, & framed art work. See brontebitch.sumupstore.com

CAN CREATIVE CRAFTS works with beachcombed sea glass and creates original and unique artworks. Her best-sellers products include sea glass pictures, cards and mosaic accessories, all inspired by nature with an injection of floral colour themes placed in pretty sea pottery pots. See www.etsy.com/uk/shop/CanCreativeCrafts

CHERRY TREE GLASS STUDIO make unique & vibrant fused glass art & accessories. All pieces are handcrafted with no two the same. The range feature ornaments, dishes, seasonal themed decorations, jewellery and the popular gonks, and hot air balloons. https://www.cherrytreeglassstudio.com

DAVENPORTS HANDMADE is a multi-award winning Leeds-based wood turning business that makes hand-crafted array of wooden products, check their website for the expanding collection., see davenportshandmade.co.uk

ECOBEEZ produce re-purposed unique wooden bird tables & boxes, bee camps, fairy and butterfly boxes, made out of salvaged slate, wood and tiles, available in all colours and bespoke sizes. Perfect way to pimp up your yard, balcony, garden or home. see www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092845069355

FLAWED MAUD makes beautiful handcrafted silver, copper and birthstone jewellery, using traditional techniques. Expect minimalistic, organic pieces with its own uniqueness and flaws which enhance each item. Jo has her own unique registered sponsor’s/maker's mark (JR) held with the London Goldsmith's office. See www.flawedmaud.co.uk

HANDMADE IN HAWORTH is the creator of the original handmade Bronte Gnomes and Coos, as well as new fragrance ‘Notes of Haworth ‘ eau de parfum. The newly launched Bronte Bear is stunning and unique, they use 3 different lambswool tweeds for each bear. See www.handmadeinhaworth.co.uk/

HD ABSTRACT ART make one of a kind abstract art works from which a selection of greeting cards and outstanding jewellery are produced, made by hand, using paint, glass and stainless steel. Stunning range of colours, unique items and special gifting, see www.hdabstractart.com

KAZ CRAFTZ is crochet specialist in home décor, blankets, keyrings, bookmarks and extremely cute animals available in various sizes and vibrant colours including an owl, dragon, fox, octopus, tortoise, also open to commissions.

THE RUSTED KINGDOM offers a wide range of laser art designs, producing a new selection of metal plaques and garden ornaments featuring your favourite sport logos, pets, pop stars past and present, plus a diverse range of alternative signs for the man-cave, shed, office, garden & home. see www.facebook.com/therustedkingdom/

STITCH IN TIME BY KAREN handmake a wide variety of items including snap open fashion eye glasses cases, detachable bat wings decoration for your boots, fun dog poo bags available in all breed designs, re-useable themed bottle gift bags, make up brush holders, children’s themed reading cushions and books sets and much more, see Instafram @stitchintimebykaren

WITHENS ART BY PHILIPPA MARSHALL – local contemporary landscape artist inspired by the dramatic moors at Top Withens available in paintings, original acrylic on canvas boards, prints, coasters, mugs and handmade cards. This artist also works with metal and copper materials to create displays and home decorations. See www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552708730164