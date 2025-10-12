The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather, 32, is an internationally certified animal trainer, who got into dog photography when struggling with her own rescue dog Marty - a Belgian Shepherd Cross. With her chef husband Lewis, 33, they rescued then three-year-old Marty, a golden shepherd crossed with a terrier, from a rescue centre in Tamworth, the year they got married in 2017. He was missing a toe, his tail was amputated and Heather says he had gone to the wrong type of home when he had been rescued as a pup.

It was here she learned first hand that being the owner of an anxious dog could be a struggle - which led her to taking photographs of other anxious dogs, allowing them to be captured in the same way more confident dogs could be. As a passionate animal professional, Heather thrives on giving back to other anxious and reactive dog owners by providing a safe and inclusive dog photography experience.

"Our first rescue dog really struggled with the world, there was nothing to support us and because of him I decided to use my behavioural background to offer something to other dogs like him - so they could enjoy this experience."

Heather Woodward is a dog photographer of six years.She specialises in Anxious and Reactive Dogs and has recently been awarded Pet Photographer of the Year in the Prestige Awards (Yorkshire Region). Heather is pictured with her dog Poppy at her home at Hatfield, Doncaster Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Heather knows how to handle nervous and reactive dogs, keep them calm and give both the dogs themselves and their owners a memorable time. Despite the UK being extremely dog friendly in most areas of life, Heather says life with an anxious dog wasn't so easy.

“We were excluded from things and it was isolating and upsetting,” she says. "Marty found the world around him difficult to cope with and he felt the world was scary." But despite his anxieties, Heather says her beloved dog also had lots of lovely character traits.

"He loved people, he was fizzy and we could walk all day. He was stressed but fun - he found loud noises hard to cope with - but he just wanted to be with you."

Heather's background was originally working with animals in zoos but in 2019 she moved into dog photography - something she has now been doing for six years. Today, she creates stunning art work for anxious or reactive dogs and their owners. Combining over a decade of animal training and behaviour experience, with professional photographic skill.

"I saw the owners of anxious dogs feeling like they were judged for their dog. But they shouldn't be."

Heather, who has recently been awarded Pet Photographer of the Year in the Prestige Awards (Yorkshire Region) takes pictures of the dogs outdoors in a variety of stunning Yorkshire locations, making sure she relaxes the dogs with her history of training, and gives them time to feel comfortable and enjoy the experience.

She says it's a great feeling when an anxious or reactive dog accepts their picture being taken and when their owners cry with happiness.

"It's the best thing."

Heather loves using her homeland of Yorkshire as her picturesque setting and encourages the dog owners to get involved in the experience - either by being present in the final pictures or helping with putting the dog at ease so they can enjoy the event.

"I photograph them in locations around Yorkshire, the forests and woodlands of East Riding and Doncaster as well as Cayton Bay and the Peak District. Yorkshire provides something stunning to work with in every season."

Heather and Lewis, who have another Belgian Shepherd rescue called Poppy, who they brought home from a welfare seizure in 2021 and describe as a "silly goofball" sadly had to put their beloved Marty to sleep in July.

“He had canine cognitive dysfunction, his back end had started getting wobbly and he was losing his balance,” she says.

One of Heather's dog photographs

Since Marty's death, which has left Heather heartbroken, she says her work feels more poignant than ever.

"Since he has been put to sleep, it is more important than ever."

Heather says as an internationally certified animal trainer and professionally accredited dog photographer she is perfectly placed to produce "killer artwork and cater to the behavioural and welfare needs of the individual dogs on experience."

She offers lifestyle and big sky photography of the furry friends, which she says are guaranteed to make a statement in the home and celebrate their unique personalities for years to come.

She says of the two styles: "Lifestyle photography is perfect for capturing the individual personality of the dog in the beautiful British countryside. This approach creates natural light imagery of the dog making the most of what the chosen location has to offer and captures their personality.

"As a passionate animal professional I thrive on giving back to other anxious and reactive dog owners by providing a safe and inclusive dog photography experience.

One of Heather's dog photographs

Heather says she is able to curate the perfect experience for nervous, reactive or over-excited dogs with an end product that can be displayed proud of place in the home.

She says: "I love it when the pictures are put on the wall."

Big Sky Photography utilises off-camera-flash and (usually) a wide angle lens to give a different perspective on the dog and add drama - something Heather says is best-suited to dogs who are more comfortable around strangers and novel items.

Despite her great love for her work, Heather says its not without its challenges - from people not understanding or appreciating the wellbeing and stress level of nervous dogs to unfortunate incidents such as when she received a fractured cheekbone while working with a dog who leaped up and knocked the end of her camera - smashing it into her face.