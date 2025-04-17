Cult beauty brand Trinny London has opened a concession boutique at Harvey Nichols in Leeds to showcase and sell its award-winning skincare and make-up products.

Founded by entrepreneur Trinny Woodall, the brand has built an impressive following among beauty fans who rave about its products including Trinny London Neck/Décolleté Concentrate The Elevator, Miracle Blur and Overnight Sensation Retinol Serum.

The Harvey Nichols concession is now open for business (and beauty guidance), and so I went along to try the products for myself, guided by Team Leader and Pro Makeup Artist Emma Thorburn, who talked me through the skincare range and passed on some invaluable tips.

For example, Miracle Blur must be warmed on the hand first and then dabbed on lightly over wrinkles for best effect; don’t rub it in. And the new dual-ended Trinity wands for lips, cheeks and eyes are a clutch bag must-have for all day and night touch-ups at special occasions.

The Elevator neck concentrate is swept into the neck and jawline, always with upwards movements. It should be used every day so don’t expect instant results (although I did see an immediate smoothing effect. In fact, after my at-counter skincare session with Emma, I was mightily impressed by the glow and smoothness I saw in the mirror – and I was happy to spend the rest of the day make-up free, which is highly unusual, believe me).

Established in 2017 with a mission to banish overflowing make-up bags, Trinny London introduced a streamlined solution called the stack: cream-based, multi-tasking make-up that clicks seamlessly together. Its next move was skincare, creating award-winning formulations that transform how people feel about their skin.

Customers can book bespoke in-store appointments with one of the brand’s Pro Makeup Artists and Skincare Specialists to discover their perfect make-up shades, find the best skincare routine for their needs, and learn signature Trinny London tips and tricks. The cost of an in-store appointment is redeemable against products bought in-store on the day.

