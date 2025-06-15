I wanted to make a beautiful nourishing natural skincare for people just like me, says woman behind Dalia Botanique

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success of Dalia's nourishing skincare business, which has a motto of “From garden to bottle”, comes after a dark time during the pandemic where her regular livelihood was ripped away from her.

Dalia, 43, had her own sports massage business but says she saw most of her income "disappear in a couple of emails," during the pandemic.

"I lost all my work overnight when the first lockdown was imposed, had to move out of my Leeds city centre flat and into my partner’s home in the middle of nowhere in the Wakefield countryside."

Dalia Hawley runs a Wakefield based skincare brand-Dalia Botanique. She works with British grown wildflowers and upcycled ingredient. Pictured near her home in Seckar Wood. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Shocked and worried, Dalia went onto Universal Credit after her income was almost cut in half and says she was stunned at what was happening.

A lover of the outdoors, Dalia indulged her hobby of gardening while she had more time to play with. But she noticed her skin would deteriorate if she didn't give it lots of attention - as it was suffering from the elements.

It was this observation that gave Dalia a lightbulb moment and the idea for her skincare business was formed. She decided to take a gamble and study skincare formulation.

She studied an Organic Skincare Diploma with Formula Botanica and prior to that a small skincare course with the Soap School in Huddersfield online.

Dalia Botanique products Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

She says: “I started thinking of people who might want the products I had in mind and I guessed it would be people like me. People who are very outdoorsy. People who don't have a complicated skincare routine. People who love gardening.

“I wanted to make a beautiful nourishing natural skincare for people just like me.

“Most of my spare time is spent outdoors; trail running, cycling, hiking and gardening in all weathers. I spend an incredible amount of time outdoors, so over the years, I have learned to listen to my skin better and to find out what it really needs.

“And so the spark of my idea was born: to create a brand of simple and natural skincare made in Yorkshire, accessible but effective, for those like me who spend a lot of time outdoors.”

Dalia Hawley runs a Wakefield based skincare brand-Dalia Botanique. She works with British grown wildflowers and upcycled ingredients Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

It's very much a family affair with Dalia calling on her father Donavan Hawley, 70, a retired archeologist to help with her labels.

The elegant packaging was inspired by childhood memories of visiting upmarket pharmacies in France with her French mother Martine Hawley, 74, a retired teacher.

Botanique is French for botanical – a nod to her mum, who she says would take her round pharmacies in France as a child and buy her samples. "The French do love their skincare," she says.

Dalia started making a skincare range designed to help care for gardeners' skin and protect them from the outdoor elements.

Dalia Hawley runs a Wakefield based skincare brand-Dalia Botanique. She works with British grown wildflowers and upcycled ingredients Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

And she says during the lockdown ""sales went through the roof – it was crazy.

“The products we offer you are easy to use, organic, natural, minimalist, but rich in restorative ingredients that retain moisture and keep the skin protected all day, in every season.

She crafted a botanical serum with UK-grown borage, white poppy, lunaria and a powerful antioxidant, as well cleansing oils, body oils and balms. She is now also enjoying working with mushrooms.

She says: "Mushroom extracts have been used in Asian skincare for years – they are very hydrating for the skin.

“Shiitake mushrooms are good for skin brightness. I also use snow mushrooms and reishi mushrooms. Great for damaged skin and mature skin.”

“I am also creating fragrance free skin for menopausal women who often find their skin changes and can become more sensitive."

She says her range, which includes facial cleansers and body creams is inspired by the wildflower meadows on her doorstep and she always works with bee-friendly producers.

She says: “I have always felt a deep connection to nature and I am inspired by the many wonderful botanicals and their unique properties available on my doorstep. Ones that could be grown in our gardens and meadows."

Working from home, Dalia is lovingly making her products out of a corner of her bedroom but is looking for warehouse space as she expands.

She’s tapped into a burgeoning market of gardening influencers, as gardening continues to be embraced by younger people.

“I have become involved with the gardening community and with a younger audience. It's lovely getting good feedback and it introduces you to some interesting people. You get to meet so many interesting people who inspire you.” Dalia says people see a difference in their skin when they use her products.

“People have told me they see results when they use facial oil. I offer good customer service and build up the trust of my customers.

“All our products are suitable for vegans and we try our best to be sustainable."

A Yorkshire farm is now supplying a friend of hers, who is an ingredient supplier and says she will be purchasing mushroom extracts, mint and nettle extract and strawberry extracts from her for her products.

She says: I became friends with the owners of a mushroom supplement company and I found out their farm, where they grow their own mushrooms and micro greens, is in Selby.

“At the same time I had a friend who had started an ingredients company to help UK skincare brands source more interesting and unique ingredients.

“I got them both talking and Ben, who runs the farm, said he could supply us with Yorkshire grown skincare ingredients.

"This is amazing as I will be able to tap into ingredients that are manufactured an hour away from me.

“We love working with small businesses and we promote UK sourcing where possible.

“"I would love to find more Yorkshire suppliers.

“I love the Yorkshire countryside, the wildflower meadows, the woodland and beautiful cottages with gorgeous gardens.

“I don't think I appreciated it as much until I lived more rurally and spent more time in these areas. I spent lockdown walking around woodland and meadows local to us and I wanted to use the idea of these as inspiration for my products.

“I spend a lot of time exploring Yorkshire on bike and on foot and it never ceases to amaze me just how beautiful it is.

“I love being able to know who is producing my ingredients.

“I am working on a few new products which will be purely Yorkshire sourced in their ingredients, which will be incredible.

