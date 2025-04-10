Iceland to giveaway air fryer pizza for Leeds residents

Iceland Foods to giveaway free samples

Pizza lovers are in for a crispy, cheesy treat as Iceland’s The Food Warehouse announces plans to dish out FREE Slicey Pizza samples to shoppers at the Kirkstall store on 11th April 2025.

The exciting in-store event, taking place for one day only, The Food Warehouse Store at Unit 6, Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park, Bridge Road, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3BL, will give shoppers a first taste of Slicey – the world’s first air fryer pizza brand, available exclusively at Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores across the UK.

On 11th April from 11:30am, a Slicey Vespa and Piaggio Van will roll into Kirkstall’s The Food Warehouse for the day, fully equipped with air fryers to cook up hot, free pizza samples for customers to try.

The flavours up for grabs include Slicey’s Margherita Sicilian-Style and Diavola Spicy Sicilian-Style, giving lucky shoppers a taste of the brand’s game-changing frozen pizza, designed specifically for air fryers.

An Iceland spokesperson said: "We’re delighted to team up with Slicey to bring an exclusive air fryer pizza experience to shoppers at our Kirkstall store. We know how much our customers love quick, tasty meals and these revolutionary pizzas deliver restaurant quality flavour with a crispy base in minutes. We can’t wait for everyone to take their first bite!"

To mark the occasion, The Food Warehouse Kirkstall store will also unveil an exciting Slicey-branded takeover for one day only.

The delicious new Slicey pizza range is exclusively available online and in stores nationwide at Iceland and The Food Warehouse.

Shoppers can also enjoy a two for £4 offer, available now: