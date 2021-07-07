Siobhan Murphy models a green print dress for Freemans.com.

Flamboyant Yorkshire interior designer Siobhan Murphy has launched a new edit of womenswear for UK online clothing retailer Freemans.com choosing styles that reflect her signature use of colour and print.

The Castleford star of BBC2’s recent Interior Design Masters Siobhan models a range of dresses and separates in striking bold patterns and stand-out hues for a new collection that Freemans says is “ready for the easing of lockdown and ultimately the celebration of summer”.

With pieces designed to mix-and-match and wear from day to night, Siobhan also gives a masterclass in updating your new summer occasion wardrobe.

The Yorkshire designer wears a range of separates and dresses for Freemans.

“I just love design, especially fashion and interiors which started from an early age by dressing up my Barbies and customising their clothes,” she said. “I studied fashion and accessories at Leeds College of Art back in the 90s and I truly believe that what we wear and how we decorate our homes can play such an important part in living a joyful life.

“I have a thing for colour, I love pink (in particular) and adore wild prints, wallpapers, and soft furnishings. I love to mix designer, high street, vintage and charity shop finds, as well as things I have made and upcycled.”

Siobhan also has a range of homeware products with Freemans in the pipeline. Her Art Deco house has long been a Castleford landmark thanks to its standout architecture. The huge angular building with a circular tower is a magnificent 1930s “Grand Design”and retains many original features including oak parquet flooring and a magnificent sunken black bath with mosaic tiling.