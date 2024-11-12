John Lewis Christmas party dresses to snap up now The Kooples, Reiss, Whistles, Nobody's Child and more

Ahead of the release of the John Lewis Christmas advert, expected later this week, the retail giant has revealed its Dream Dress Edit, which brings together favourite high-end high street brands in a super-styish partywear collection.

The Christmas party dresses in the edit are from Reiss, Love & Beads, Whistles, Mint Velvet, Jigsaw, Queens of Archive and The Kooples plus exclusive designs from Elliatt, Numph, Sister Jane, Nobody’s Child, Florere, Phase Eight and the John Lewis own collection little black lace dress of the season.

Dresses are priced between £60 to £430 and are available now online at johnlewis.com and in selected stores, just in time for peak party planning season.

Beth Pettett, head of Brands at John Lewis says: “The Dream Dress Edit is a celebration of some of the brilliant brands we are lucky enough to work with every day.

“We asked each brand to create a unique party piece for the edit and even included a special John Lewis & Partners lace number in there too. What excites me the most is that we’ve curated this edit for every personal style and occasion, ensuring our customers find a dress that speaks to them.

“We are proud to be the chosen partner for brands on the high street - celebrating household names and upand-coming brands too. It’s impossible to pick a personal favourite, but I won’t need an excuse to wear the Sister Jane metallic dress for this season’s festive parties.”

