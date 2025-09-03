Topshop new collection. The range will be available from next year at John Lewis Leeds.

Launched in February 2026, Topshop will be available in 32 John Lewis stores - including the Leeds store at Victoria Gate - with Topman available in six stores.

Topshop – which was founded in in 1964 in Yorkshire – says its shoppers can expect a curated selection of loved pieces, including cult denim styles, statement jackets, and trend-led wardrobe staples.

Topman will offer a focused edit of modern menswear essentials, from tailored outerwear to elevated everyday basics.

“We’re excited to partner with John Lewis, a trusted name in British retail, to bring Topshop and Topman to high streets across the country,” said Michelle Wilson, managing director at Topshop.

“This partnership is a key step in our mission to bring the best of fashion to everyone, engaging with shoppers in real life and delivering the style and quality they expect from our brands.”

Peter Ruis, managing director of John Lewis, said: “Bringing Topshop and Topman back to high streets across the UK is a landmark moment, and we are thrilled to be their only nationwide store partner.

“It’s the ultimate proof of our strategy: offering the most-loved brands alongside the unwavering trust of our brand promise.

“I grew up with these incredible brands. They have defined our high streets, bringing edge and accessibility with an iconic British lens.”

Topshop was founded in 1964 in Sheffield, aimed at teen and young women. The first standalone store opened 10 years later, and Topman was established in 1978. The Oxford Circus Topshop store opened in 1994.

There were sellout fashion collaborations with designers including JW Anderson and Christopher Kane, and with Kate Moss in 2007.

Topshop became the must-visit fashion destination for a generation of young women, synonymous with London energy, culture and design, setting trends, championing creatives and showcasing up and coming talent.

At its height, Topshop had 300 stores in the UK and 11 in the US.

It was bought by Asos in 2021 when its parent company, Philip Green’s Arcadia, went into administration. But its flagship store at Oxford Circus in central London closed later that year.

Online retailer Asos last week relaunched Topshop’s website and opened an outlet in the London department store Liberty.

Topshop is now launching a major comeback, aiming to have its own standalone stores returning to the High Street, although there is no date as yet.

Last month, Topshop staged a catwalk show in Trafalgar Square.

Michelle Wilson said John Lewis had picked a selection of 120 items for its shoppers, including denim, footwear and faux leather jackets.

The John Lewis launch will introduce a fresh in-store experience that blends Topshop and Topman’s fashion-forward identity with the quality and service customers experience at John Lewis, who brand motto Never Knowingly Undersold is 100 years old. The business operates 36 stores across the UK and an online store at johnlewis.com,