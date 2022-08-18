Good weather welcomed the racing enthusiasts who attended in huge numbers as fashion and sport mixed stylishly.

But on Friday, racing itself will be centre stage as a much-loved horse makes his return to the Knavesmire, Stradivarius looks to continue his love affair with York when he lines up in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup.

Unbeaten in six visits to the Knavesmire, he has already entertained his northern-based fans once this season when landing the Yorkshire Cup during the Dante meeting.

Pre-season it looked like the curtain would come down on the star-stayer’s illustrious career after running in the Goodwood Cup.

But the eight-year-old’s fine effort to pick up a silver medal behind Kyprios on the Sussex Downs means the show rolls on for now and possibly one last dance at a track the enigmatic son of Sea The Stars has made his playground over the years.

“Obviously, his record at York is fantastic, he’s unbeaten there and it’s a track he knows very well and likes,” said joint-trainer Thady Gosden.

“He ran very well last time at Goodwood when second behind Kyprios and he’s been very well since the race.

“We all know how good Trueshan is and it’s a very competitive race as it always is, but we hope we will see him put his best foot forward again.”

