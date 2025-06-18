Lakeside Village thanks generous shoppers for donations!

A leading Doncaster shopping outlet is thanking it’s ‘generous and loyal’ customers for their help following a request for donations in support of a local charity.

Lakeside Village has recently opened a new Green collection point in its guest services area joining forces with Doncaster Chamber of Commerce to support Changing Lives, the Chamber’s charity partner for their Women in Business events programme, by asking for donations of personal hygiene care products.

And customers have not been disappointed with a vast array of products including shower gels, toiletry gift sets, shampoo bars and nappies being donated.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We only opened our refreshed Green area a few weeks ago and already we have inundated with donations so we just wanted to say a massive thank you to our customers who are so generous and loyal to us, they have blown us away yet again!

(from L to R) Alaa Atitalla and Sharon Wilson from Changing Lives join Lakeside Village’s centre manager, Lyndsey Parry, and Vicki Brooks, Emma Ward, Gabby Rose and Jade Dyer from Doncaster Chamber of Commerce

Changing Lives does fantastic work and are always looking for donations of products including

nappies, baby wipes, barrier cream, shower gel/shampoo/conditioner, facewash/facecloths, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, nailcare, sanitary pads, laundry detergent, washing up liquid, sponges/cloths, household cleaning products and toilet roll. Please keep them coming!

“We have a proud history of recycling here at the centre and last year alone we donated 44 boxes of bras to Against Breast Cancer Care and 1,075 bags of either bedding or bric a brac to the RSPCA.

“We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated so far. Please keep them coming!”

Other welcomed donations include unwanted and unloved bras which are being given to the charity Against Breast Cancer Care and old bedding and towels as well as bric-a-brac donations in aid of the RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham branch. Customers can also recycle plastic bottles.

For more information about Changing Lives, please visit: www.changing-lives.org.uk/