LoveYour: Get featured in our 'love story to Yorkshire' or nominate someone in your community

From the best pubs to restaurants, from the cheapest chippies and the fabulous free family-friendly activities in your area, this is your chance to share what you love about where you live.

Today we are launching #LoveYour to celebrate the amazing local businesses, people, places, and quirks that make Yorkshire so amazing.

Now’s your chance to put a spotlight on hidden gems, people, and places we need to know about.

The campaign, launched to coincide with the annual ‘Journalism Matters’ campaign and in the run-up to the festive season, will be a love letter to God’s Own County as we focus on everything from amazing pubs to top-notch chippies, from the most beautiful walks to family favourite attractions.

#LoveYour: Sandal Castle at sunset in the background, Pizza from Subs and Suds in Wakefield, a mocktail from Blue Pavilion, a content creator snapping food and National Coal Mining Museum of England

Our reporters are out and about experiencing the community every day but we want you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.

Reporter and proud Yorkshire lass Sophie Mei Lan Malin - who is leading the campaign for Yorkshire Post - said: “From the countryside to the hubbub of the city centres, Yorkshire is at the heart of England. We love championing our local areas and there are so many things we know need shouting about.

“Perhaps your local allotment is providing a lifeline for people who feel isolated like Appletree Community Garden in Wakefield or your local pub or library that’s been saved by the community such as Walton Community Library in Wakefield and Burngreave Library in Sheffield.

“Only recently have I revisited my childhood at Flamingo Land and had a taste of what’s now on offer which blew me away.

The Yorkshire Post wants to hear what you love about Yorkshire - write for us or share your stories with our reporter Sophie Mei Lan.

“I then visited for free the National Coal Mining Museum of England with my daughter for a jam-packed day out before then booking in a stunning play centre called Rainbow Playrooms with an extensive menu.

“Nobody knows the best places to eat and drink either like us locals, such as the microbreweries popping up on street corners, the secret takeaways set up inside people’s homes, or the new sandwich shops going viral. My new favourite is Subs & Suds where I live in Wakefield and those in Leeds have Silver’s Sandwich Shop and of course the old-school favourites such as Beres and Lily’s in Sheffield.

“I can’t wait to be surprised by some of the hidden gems we’ve not yet heard about. Let’s cut through the moans and groans with some positive news about where we live.”

You can also submit your own article about something that makes this city special to you in your own words or via video - by submitting it to https://www.yourworld.net/submit/