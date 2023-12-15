Get party-ready for every occasion with sustainable style inspiration from Laura Pitharas, Meg J Gardner and HERD. Alexia Evans gets their tips and takes on the festive season.

Rachel Bakewell x HERD cardigan, £425 at herdwear.co

So, you want something special to wear for Christmas, not the usual high street glitz, bought at the last minute? It can be difficult to consider style as the main Christmas factor when the temperatures drop and the urge, more than ever, is to curl up wrapped in a blanket, scarf and woolly socks.

Top considerations are how to keep warm, look stylish and be sustainable in our choices, which means endeavouring to circulate items throughout the season so we buy less but buy better and lose none of the fun of making merry and feasting. We asked for Christmas dress code tips from designers who are past masters in making sure that Christmas is a time for spreading goodness as well as style.

Meg J Gardner is a responsible fashion brand specialising in bespoke womenswear made to be cherished. Yorkshire born and raised, Meg focuses on re-establishing fashion as timelessly elegant through a slow fashion approach. With a reputation for custom-made items, The Collection, newly released, features a curated selection of wearable gowns altered for each individual. Meg says: “The inspiration behind The Collection stems from my personal style. I love reliable pieces that I can throw on which are guaranteed to look and feel great.”

Laura Pitharas wears her own pinstripe wool double-breasted jacket, £795, and trousers, £575, at laurapitharas.com.

In the run-up to Christmas, gowns are high priority for balls, parties and other events. Jumpsuits can be just as glamorous and even more versatile. Meg says: “We have recently launched the MK Jumpsuit, which is a stylish yet comfortable piece, featuring a flattering wide leg. Pair it with designer heels and clutch for a full party look, it’s really adaptable for any occasion.”

All pieces are available in multiple fabrics and colours, the personalisation is endless and makes every piece completely unique. “My favourite material is always the crepe, it’s such a perfect fabric and travels so well in my suitcase.”

Meg J Gardner designs for longevity. “It can be very tempting to buy into trends that fast fashion giants sell, but trends come and go, so I always encourage people to step back and think, will I want to wear this next year?”

All bespoke items are made in the West Yorkshire studio by a team of skilled artisans. “We take a great amount of pride in that we can trace all of our garments back to their maker, who is always paid a good and fair wage for their work.”

The MK Jumpsuit, £420, from Meg J Gardner

Meanwhile, strong tailoring is the answer to many a style dilemma and it is second nature for Laura Pitharas, who founded her brand after struggling to find the perfect suit. Created using sustainable wool, Laura’s designs are intended to glide seamlessly from day to night, ideal for both work and play. “I noticed there was a gap in the market for approachable womenswear suiting, which was inspired by traditional menswear silhouettes, made to fit the female form,” she says.

The driving force behind the brand is tailoring craft and expertise, combined with the beauty of the modern woman. Laura says: “I design through my own experiences and needs as a woman, ensuring we continue to create the perfect balance of timeless yet contemporary garments.”

Tailored pieces are effortlessly chic and convenient options for Christmas events. For more formal attire opt for the tuxedo trousers and matching blazer, “It’s my go-to outfit for occasion-wear paired with a heel and our Silk Tie Neck Blouse in either ivory or black.” For a more relaxed alternative, pair it with a crisp white T-shirt.

Most Laura Pitharas items are made at the family-run mill Alfred Brown in Leeds. Laura says: “Our Black and Navy Wool Tailored Coat elevates any outfit, making you feel confident, elegant, stylish, and most of all very warm.” Considered design is at the forefront of the brand, working closely with all suppliers to build long-lasting relationships. “The mill we work with in Yorkshire is powered by electricity supplied by wind farms. We use organic materials, such as for linings which are Oeko-tex certified.”

Rachel Bakewell x HERD jumper, £445 at herdwear.co

Knitwear is a wardrobe essential during the colder months, not only for keeping warm, but also because some festive events benefit from a comfortable style approach. Step forward HERD, the pioneering knitwear brand that proves that exquisite luxury can be created through local production.

“All of our pieces are locally sourced and produced within 230 miles of origin,” says Ruth Alice Rands, founder of HERD. Made using the finest of wool, these pieces offer sophisticated comfort through chic jumpers, gilets and more. The latest collaboration with fashion stylist Rachel Bakewell explores romanticism with a modern appeal. “It’s the perfect balance of comfort, romance and style with an enduring quality,” Rachel says. Having been a stylist for 18 years, she has carefully curated these stylish looks to capture an audience that appreciates HERD’s sustainable ethos. “There is no harm, waste, or unnecessary travel.”

The six-piece edit reflects Rachel’s love for bows and delicate pointelle knits across cardigans, tights and a charming bonnet. The collection is available in neutral colours of ecru, lilac and anthracite, designed to be worn for years to come. “I will be wearing the cardigan over everything this Christmas and well beyond. It’s perfect over a dress after a night of over-indulging. The bonnet is also so cosy for winter walks,” she says.

Rooted in heritage, Ruth is on a mission to revive the wool industry. The Rachel Bakewell collection brings a modern touch to knitting, using HERD’s Bluefaced Leicester yarn made from field to fibre in the north of England without chemicals, and with natural silk ribbon trimmings dyed using plants.

You can survive the festive period by shopping smart and sustainably, opting for durable fashion, made lovingly and locally.