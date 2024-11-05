Marco Pierre White provides food fans with best Black Friday deals this November

Food enthusiasts looking to pick up a bargain this Black Friday will be hard pushed to find any better deals than the ones available from Marco Pierre White’s Hull-based restaurant.

Arguably the best celebrity chef restaurant deals on offer this November, anyone wanting to treat foodie friends or family or to just spoil themselves and have a delicious meal out, will be licking their lips in anticipation of dining out for a fraction of the normal price.

With three offers in place this Black Friday, shoppers can choose either a £100 voucher for £60, a £50 voucher for £35 or a two-course meal including a drink for £20.

Redeemable across the Marco Pierre White Restaurants estate*, including his Steakhouse Bar & Grill at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Ferensway, the offers provide unbelievable value for money.

Black Friday deals on offer at Marco Pierre White Restaurants this November

Jack Dennett, food and beverage manager said: “These offers will appeal to a wide range of guests either looking to redeem the voucher themselves or who want to buy it as a gift for a loved one, friend or work colleague. They’re the ideal stocking filler and anyone starting their Christmas shopping should consider this Black Friday offer.

“The £100 voucher for £60 is superb value for money and will really appeal to diners looking for a great deal as well as a fantastic meal out.”

The redemption period, which is from 2 January to 29 March 2025, also coincides with the launch of a brand-new winter menu and will allow diners the opportunity to try out seasonal dishes that have been devised personally by the gastronomic great.

Jack added: “The prospect of going out for a meal with a substantial discount will prove irresistible to plenty of food fans, while going out to get away from it all and sharing a meal is certainly one way to bring a smile to people’s faces.

Marco Pierre White Restaurants has some amazing deals this Black Friday

“The new winter menu also has all the hallmarks of Marco Pierre White and uses ingredients that are in season so what’s not to like.

“They will only be available for a limited period, so if you are a food fan or want to get it as a gift, then our advice is to not hang about for too long, as once the promotional period has ended, that’ll be it.”

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/black-friday-sign-up

Vouchers can be purchased from 15 November 2024 via https://mpw.gifts/black-friday-2024