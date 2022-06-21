Marks & Spencer has raided its Leeds-based company archive to create a new collection of menswear inspired by its own heritage, featuring names that will be familiar to all Yorkshire fashion lovers.

There is the Allerton blazer, the Beckett rugby shirt, the Harewood jean and the Kirkstall cardigan in and among this smart-casual range, plus the Elland polo, the Roundhay jumper, the Beeston belt and more..

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In giving the designs Yorkshire place names, M&S gives a respectful nod back to its roots, remembering that the company started its life in the original Leeds Kirkgate Market, where Michael Marks opened his Penny Bazaar in 1884.

The new M&S Originals menswear collection which went on sale this week featuring product names including Allerton and Harewood.

Based at the University of Leeds, the M&S archive holds more than 71,000 items of clothing, packaging, promotional materials, documents and curios. The menswear archived collection dates back to the 1920s and was trawled by M&S head of menswear design Karen Hall for inspiration.

The result is the M&S Originals limited collection, underpinned by classic M&S menswear style. But a pair of striped 1940s pyjamas was the starting point and inspired all the printed pieces

“The limited-edition collection celebrates our incredible provenance and Plan A commitments with recycled cotton, responsibly sourced leather and natural tea dyes,” says M&S.

“For spring/summer 2022, the Resort & Romance collection is inspired by British summer resort stripes and the romance of a holiday mood. Soft brights are mixed with earthy neutrals to call up nostalgic memories of seaside resorts. An iconic signature stripe taken from the archive is reinvented on shirts, knits and jersey tops to create a soft retro-inspired look and give each garment a casual feel perfect for summer months. Textured hopsack is used in tailoring for a modern approach to summer suiting.”

The 38-piece collection features coordinating separates, knitwear, contemporary tailoring and accessories. M&S has appointed “real men” as its summer campaign ambassadors - Terry, Mo, Jake and Frank, who work within the fashion industry.