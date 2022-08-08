Marks & Spencer has announced that it will launch a new clothing range next year in partnership with the England Women’s Football Team, featuring styles that will offer a fresh take on female power dressing.

This means that M&S will be the official tailor of both the England Senior Men’s and the Senior Women’s Football Teams ahead of their upcoming tournaments in Winter 2022 and Summer 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&S has seen sales of the suit worn by England women’s manager Sarina Wiegman soar since the Euro 2022 games, as shoppers seek to recreate her signature coaching look.

M&S has seen sales of the suit worn by England women’s manager Sarina Wiegman soar since the Euro 2022 games.

The Dutch-born manager wore the smart M&S blazer and trousers throughout the Women’s Euro 2022 games, courtesy of the retailer as one of the team’s sponsors.

Marks & Spencer has issued a squad photo of the Lionesses wearing the current M&S collection ahead of next year’s tournament. The England women’s team has several Yorkshire players including Rachel Daly from Harrogate, Milly Bright from Sheffield, Beth Mead from Whitby and Lucy Staniforth from York.

Maddy Evans, director of Womenswear at M&S, said: “We’re incredibly excited and honoured to be dressing the talented and inspiring England Senior Women’s Team on their journey to next year’s summer tournament. We look forward to unveiling a collection that feels contemporary and unexpected, with pieces that challenge the traditional idea of ‘power dressing’.”

Marks and Spencer was founded in Leeds when Michael Marks started his Marks' Penny Bazaar in Kirkgate Market in 1884. The Leeds-based Marks & Spencer Company Archive contains many sports and business fashion designs of the past, and earlier this year M&S created a new collection of menswear inspired by its own heritage, featuring the Allerton blazer, the Beckett rugby shirt, the Harewood jean and the Kirkstall cardigan.

The England Women's team wearing M&S current collection.