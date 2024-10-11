Meadowhall welcomes stylish British sportswear brand Castore

British sportswear brand Castore opens its first store in South Yorkshire at Meadowhall.

The new unit is located on The Avenue, next to Carvela, bringing the brand’s expertly engineered sportswear to athletes and shoppers in the county for the first time.

Its precision performance ranges offer the highest level of support in both men's and womenswear, from compression and base layers to jackets, quarter-zips and accessories.

The brand combines classic elegance with innovation, offering athletic clothing for a large number of sports including golf, running, tennis, cricket and rugby.

To celebrate the opening, the first 50 customers to make a purchase on opening day will receive a free gift whatever their spend.

Castore is the latest exciting addition to The Avenue, Meadowhall’s elevated shopping experience, after the opening of a brand-new Frasers and Sports Direct flagship last month.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “We’re hugely excited to be welcoming Castore to Meadowhall this week with their first store in South Yorkshire.

“The opening complements our existing sportwear brands, and I’ve no doubt its impressive range of high-performance sport clothing will be a hit with our visitors.”

Danny Grimshaw, Head of Retail at Castore, said: ““We are thrilled to be opening our new store at Meadowhall, a key location that aligns perfectly with Castore’s continued growth.

“This expansion represents an exciting opportunity to connect with our customers in South Yorkshire and beyond, bringing them closer to our high-performance products and innovative sportswear.”