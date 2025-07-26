Meet the Yorkshire sculptor creating artwork from animals he sees on dog walks

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Above the gate post a barn owl poses in flight. The filigree of its wing span, the pensive expression as though poised to capture its prey are detailed in the intricacy of its design.

Passers-by must stop to marvel at this sculpture created just a few footsteps away by the artist behind the garden gate on which it is perched.

Barn owls and bounding hares are just some of the wildlife Richard Gibson meets during his dog walks on the Wolds Way, close to his home in the picturesque North Yorkshire village of Thixendale.

Wire sculptor Richard Gibson with a barn owl made with open wire from his workshop in Thixendale. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

The Yorkshire Wolds provides a habitat for bird life, and capturing the characteristics of the barn owl in open wire after watching them in the natural environment on his walks has become a full-time profession for Richard.

“There are lots of barn owls in Thixendale, I see multiple barn owls on dog walks so I tend to use them as a reference,” he says. “I create them from my mind.

"I thought it would do me good to work a bit harder trying to do something a certain way. I do it quite a lot from memory now.”

Growing up in the countryside, Richard recalls drawing and sketching within the landscape as a child.

Boxing hares made by wire sculptor Richard Gibson in his workshop in Thixendale. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

“I grew up in the middle of nowhere and it sparked my interest in wildlife. Back then it wasn’t like it is now with iPhones and iPads, I used to draw and paint all the time and sketch which is what harboured my interest in art.

"I used to experiment in 3D with clay dug out of the garden. I would also get wildlife books for Christmas and I would draw everything.”

Despite his artistic flair and interest in art, Richard pursued a career in ecology – a profession which ultimately led him into wire sculpting.

He explains his job involved working with protected species such as bats and newts and it was spotting a wire duck sitting beside the pond where he was working that piqued his interest and led him to learn the artistic skill he is now putting into practice as a full-time profession.

Wire sculptor Richard Gibson with a figure made with open wire in his workshop in Thixendale. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

“I loved the way the light reacted with the wire. I loved the way it looked aesthetically,” recalls Richard. “I thought it would be just fun to play around with a little bit of wire.”

Richard’s first attempt was creating a wire sculpture of his collie greyhound.

“I love learning by trial and error, I always like working like that. I want my work to be very anatomically correct.”

Experimenting with the open wire technique, Richard soon settled into his style perfecting his favourite barn owl and bounding hare pieces.

“It is a heavy onus around British wildlife. I am definitely best known for my barn owls which, as soon as I got into them, I started to just get a grasp of the character.

"I made my first eight years ago and they are still hard to make. The faces are still one of the trickiest things to make.”

The wire netting Richard uses to create his sculptures can be manipulated through the different techniques he uses to create his designs.

“You can get different gauges but I prefer to use slightly finer gauge with smaller holes because I can pull more detail on the faces.”

Needle pliers are among the specialist tools Richard uses, particularly to neaten the seams in the finishing process.

Taking his wildlife sculptures to local shows, including popular plant fairs at locations such as Scampston Hall in Malton and the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, broadened Richard’s audience, which expanded further when he launched Wolds Wire Sculptures online nearly a decade ago, bringing the opportunity for him to follow his art full-time.

“I made a few things for shows, I didn’t have a mortgage at that time because I was at home, and I thought I would take a gamble now or I thought I would never do it.”

More than a decade later and Richard has become established in his art creating commissions for customers and to showcase at some of Yorkshire’s most stunning locations.

One of his favourite pieces, a cheetah chasing a Thomson’s gazelle, which took around 80 hours to create, is currently installed as part of an exhibition at the Himalayan Sculpture Garden in Ripon running until November 3 and, he is due to showcase his work in the ‘Step into Autumn’ exhibition from August 23 until September 28 in the Bath House at the RHS Garden at Harlow Carr in Harrogate.

“There is something beautiful about cheetahs. From being a child there was always something fascinating, they are an elegant big cat, so fluid and unbelievable to watch running and I wanted to capture that.”

He describes his interior wire sculptures as ‘abstract,’ but Richard estimates around 95 per cent of the wire work he creates are decorative pieces for the outdoors.

One of his largest commissions was a 17hh galloping wire horse. This took around a month to complete as Richard had to mount it on a frame. Galvanising, carried out by Humber Galvanising, helps to prevent the structures from rusting.

“Most of my work is free-hand and on larger structures they need a good frame for obvious reasons. The horse had to have a nice welded fabricated frame,” says Richard, who has also taught himself how to fabricate.

"Something like that has to be perfect. Starting the process on something like that I will do some sketches and make sure it is right on the working drawing.”

Another commission Richard created was of a girl reading a book adding a decorative adornment to a garden water feature.

He explains as a sitting structure the wire sculpture was frameless allowing him to work freehand.

“I tend to start from the middle, torso, the legs and build up from there. It is completely piece dependent. For me the only way I can make an owl is to start with the face and build up from the face.

"If I was making a fox I would start with the body and move on to the head and finish with the tail,” says Richard.

The taught-ness and the intricacy of his sculptures are achieved through self-taught techniques which Richard has perfected over time.

“I have certain tools to pull and stretch and to minimise sections,” he explains. “The first layer is really important – if you get that right it makes it a lot easier to create a nice accurate sculpture without pushing and pulling.

"It is important to get a good accurate start with everything in the right place.”

Hares are another fascinating creature which have captured Richard’s imagination.

“I have always been fascinated with hares. Their social behaviour is really odd at times but they are such a fascinating little animal. We are lucky there are lots of hares in Thixendale.”

Creating the characters he comes across from memory makes up a proportion of his pieces.

Richard talks about the satisfaction from customers coming to chat to him at shows whose garden decorations he created many years before continue to bring them enjoyment.

“I like looking back over the years and people coming up to me at shows saying they have one of my owls,” he says. “I still get excited about interesting pieces and commissions. I love the freedom of it because it is my expression. I get excited about short term goals and how I can make it better.

“Monday mornings aren’t a big deal to me – I look forward to getting back to sculpting – I look forward to work as an enjoyable pleasure.

“I need a creative outlet and it is lovely being able to do that all day. I love creating and I love sculpting.”