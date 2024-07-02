Marks & Spencer is offering an extra 20 per cent off its new school uniforms from today for a limited time to help parents get ready for the new school year in good time.

The brand also announced today that its Back to School price lock, with staple clothing multipacks from £5, will continue across its uniform offer for the fourth consecutive year since 2021.

M&S says its uniforms are designed to withstand the wear and tear of active school days and pass the ‘hand-me-down’ quality test, with a 100-day guarantee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Styles include repellent finishes for added durability, crease-resistant fabrics and scuff-resistant shoes. Innovative design features grow with children, from hems and adjustable waistbands to parent-friendly innovations such as the M&S StayNew technology that reduces bobbling and colour loss, keeping uniforms looking smarter for longer.

Marks & Spencer kicked off its 20 per cent extra off campaign today with a super-cool schoolwear fashion shoot.

From multi-pack shirts and jumpers to pinafores and trousers, the M&S school uniform range has sizes starting at age two through to 18 years.

Alexandra Dimitriu, Kidswear director at M&S, said: “Trusted value, hand-me-down quality and exceptional service sit at the heart of what we offer. This year, we’ve done everything we can to bring this to life for families, from our hold on prices to investment in school uniform advisors, no matter how, when and where our customers are shopping, we’re making the Back-to-School shop as seamless as possible.”