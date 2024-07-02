M&S announces Back to School uniform sale with extra 20% off for early bird shoppers
The brand also announced today that its Back to School price lock, with staple clothing multipacks from £5, will continue across its uniform offer for the fourth consecutive year since 2021.
M&S says its uniforms are designed to withstand the wear and tear of active school days and pass the ‘hand-me-down’ quality test, with a 100-day guarantee.
Styles include repellent finishes for added durability, crease-resistant fabrics and scuff-resistant shoes. Innovative design features grow with children, from hems and adjustable waistbands to parent-friendly innovations such as the M&S StayNew technology that reduces bobbling and colour loss, keeping uniforms looking smarter for longer.
From multi-pack shirts and jumpers to pinafores and trousers, the M&S school uniform range has sizes starting at age two through to 18 years.
Alexandra Dimitriu, Kidswear director at M&S, said: “Trusted value, hand-me-down quality and exceptional service sit at the heart of what we offer. This year, we’ve done everything we can to bring this to life for families, from our hold on prices to investment in school uniform advisors, no matter how, when and where our customers are shopping, we’re making the Back-to-School shop as seamless as possible.”
Dedicated in-store uniform advisors will offer expert advice in more than 120 M&S Clothing & Home stores to help parents navigate the busy Back-to-School season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.