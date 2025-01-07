M&S Goodmove butterfly print quilted puffer jacket worn by TV pundit Alex Scott is outdoor fashion must-have

Stephanie Smith
By Stephanie Smith

Feature Writer

Published 7th Jan 2025, 16:01 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 16:13 GMT
TV presenter and football pundit Alex Scott is the face of the new Marks & Spencer Goodmove activewear collection for spring 2025, and fans are eager to get hold of a striking abstract butterfly print quilted puffer jacket, £59, that she is sporting in the brand’s campaign.

The vibrant puffer – see here – is an ideal choice for fashion lovers embarking on their January fitness regime, with a funnel neck and zip-through front, padding for extra warmth and Stormwear water-repellent technology.

Customers are also impressed with a burgundy fleece jacket and sports top worn by Alex for the M&S campaign. In 2024 1.3million customers searched for sportswear on M&S.com, with the top search term being “sports bras” (200K searches) followed by “Goodmove” (160K searches).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also expected to be popular is the zip detail, abstract pattern Goodmove Ultimate Support Sports Bra, £26, in a new print that co-ordinates with the Go Move leggings.

Alex Scott wears M&S quilted puffer jacket, £59Alex Scott wears M&S quilted puffer jacket, £59
Alex Scott wears M&S quilted puffer jacket, £59

The M&S Goodmove collection features moisture wicking and Cool Comfort fabrics ideal for indoor and outdoor exercise, whether in the gym, walking the dog or running a 5K.

The latest range continues to focus on yoga, outdoor running and training, with reflective separates and lightweight layering pieces in a seasonal palette of cool blue and on-trend burgundy on mix-and-match joggers, sweatshirts, quilted jackets, long sleeve tees, gilets, running jackets and accessories. See M&S.com.

Related topics:Marks & Spencer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice