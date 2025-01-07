TV presenter and football pundit Alex Scott is the face of the new Marks & Spencer Goodmove activewear collection for spring 2025, and fans are eager to get hold of a striking abstract butterfly print quilted puffer jacket, £59, that she is sporting in the brand’s campaign.

The vibrant puffer – see here – is an ideal choice for fashion lovers embarking on their January fitness regime, with a funnel neck and zip-through front, padding for extra warmth and Stormwear water-repellent technology.

Customers are also impressed with a burgundy fleece jacket and sports top worn by Alex for the M&S campaign. In 2024 1.3million customers searched for sportswear on M&S.com, with the top search term being “sports bras” (200K searches) followed by “Goodmove” (160K searches).

Also expected to be popular is the zip detail, abstract pattern Goodmove Ultimate Support Sports Bra, £26, in a new print that co-ordinates with the Go Move leggings.

The M&S Goodmove collection features moisture wicking and Cool Comfort fabrics ideal for indoor and outdoor exercise, whether in the gym, walking the dog or running a 5K.