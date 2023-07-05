The pop-up will offer a 30-piece capsule collection of the brand’s signature statement midi and mini dresses, including its most popular styles, the Alexa and the Felicia, as well as skirts, tops and jumpsuits, priced from £29 through to £89.

Nobody’s Child uses lower impact fabrics, and says that its spring/summer 2023 collection is its most responsible yet. Designed in-house at the brand’s London-based studio, the pieces are made from higher than 95 per cent organic, lower impact or recycled materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody’s Child was the first third-party brand partner to launch on M&S.com, and is one of M&S’s top performing brands, shopped by more than 300,000 customers each year. It takes two thirds of its annual sales during the spring and summer months, a time when dresses – and M&S sells 2.5million a year of these – are also a top performing category, taking 22 per cent of M&S customer spend.

The Nobody's Child pop-up store at M&S Leeds White Rose. Simon Vine Photography

The launch follows the successful trial of Nobody’s Child in 10 M&S stores last year and is the next stage of the partnership since M&S invested in the brand at the end of 2021 as part of its wider Brands at M&S strategy. It is primarily an online first platform, M&S repositions for growth as a leading omnichannel retailer and says it is also “leveraging the competitive advantage of its store estate to introduce the brand to new customers”.

Last year, M&S also launched Clarks Kids, Smiggle and Hype into its stores to provide a one-stop-shop for Back to School. It says that this carefully curated approach to Brands at M&S in store is driving new customers, frequency and increased spend at M&S.

The new M&S Leeds White Rose store, opened in May, features a new, spacious Clothing & Home department and includes the option to skip the queues altogether and pay straight away in the fitting rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justine Brook, store manager at M&S Leeds White Rose, said: “We love that Nobody’s Child delivers on-trend yet eco-conscious clothing and are extremely excited to provide the shoppers of Leeds with new designs for events and occasions this summer. Whether you have shopped Nobody’s Child previously on M&S.com or are discovering the brand for the first time, myself and the team can’t wait to show you the new addition to our clothing department over the next few months.”

Nobody’s Child pink Felicia Dress, £55 at Marks & Spencer.

The Nobody’s Child pop-up shop is open in M&S Leeds White Rose and is also available to shop on M&S.com for free click and collect to over 700 stores.

Meanwhile, M&S has launched an own-brand skincare range, developed by its team of expert technologists, and called Fresh Elements, with products formulated to provide science-led ingredients at affordable prices. There are three sub ranges: GLOW, powered by Vitamin C; CLARIFY, using AHA Mandelic Acid is the hero ingredient to refine, tackle blemishes and leave skin looking clearer; and HYDRATE, infused with Hyaluronic Acid. Prices are between £8 and £15.

M&S introduced a Beauty Takeback Scheme, whereby empty beauty product packaging can be dropped off, at 40 of its stores including Harrogate, Leeds centre, Leeds White Rose, Meadowhall and Vangarde Monks Cross.This is a partnership with beauty recycling experts, HANDLE, and will enable hard-to-recycle beauty packaging materials and components that commonly end up in landfill to be recycled and turned into new packaging and products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Packaging is one of the biggest sustainability challenges facing the beauty industry. Now shoppers will be able to return any form of rigid plastic or aluminium beauty packaging – from bottles and tubes to caps, pumps and tubs – from any retailer, by dropping their used beauty packaging into dedicated boxes located within the participating M&S stores’ beauty section.

Nobody’s Child Ditsy Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress, £49 at Marks & Spencer.