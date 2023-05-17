As the new Marks & Spencer White Rose Leeds prepares to open, see fashion editor Stephanie Smith find out what’s in store for M&S summer trends 2023.

The new Marks & Spencer White Rose Leeds store opens next Thursday, just in time to showcase the new summer holiday ‘23 collections.

M&S White Rose Leeds is the first store in the North of England to feature the new-look M&S national roll-out redesign, including super-sleek and contemporary makeovers of all its fashion and beauty departments.

One special new feature at White Rose is the option to pay for fashion buys directly in the fitting rooms, so no long queue waits at the tills, just try, like, buy, pack and go.

Artist's impression of the new M&S White Rose Leeds store.

I recently went to London for a first look at the Marks & Spencer’s SS23 collections at its house showroom at Marble Arch, to see everything new in menswear, womenswear and childrenswear for this summer.

Beautiful floral prints and details abounded, of course, and this theme was reflected in a selfie booth at the show, with mirrored walls covered in blooms (a brilliant idea for a wedding feature, too).

The summer ‘23 holiday and beachwear collections offer cool boho and Ibiza-style easy-breezy pieces, while broderie anglaise adds a new take on summer suiting, to wear matchy-matchy for a striking co-ord look or styled separately with midi dresses and summer-ready accessories, to create several different outfits.

Look out for a cream crochet shift dress (£75) as the perfect sunrise-to-sunset piece, and there are also covetable floaty dresses and co-ordinating beachwear pieces in geometric and batik prints.

A recent showcase of the M&S SS23 collections - green is THE colour of summer '23/

Statement suiting is one of the hottest trends for SS23 so don’t miss the linen suit in a cool yet vibrant shade of mint green (the perfect soft shade of summer ‘23).

M&S White Rose Leeds also has a huge footwear department and a transformed M&S Beauty department. Have a sniff of the M&S Apothecary wellbeing collection - the body sprays are a heavenly bargain, blended with notes of cypress, patchouli, eucalyptus and sage to relax and calm, perfect for relaxing after a day’s shopping.

Artist's impression of the sleepwear and lingerie department at new M&S White Rose Leeds store.

M&S Collection Dress £49.50 - cutout panels are back but with a romantic take.

M&S Collection cream crochet dress out in June, £75, sunglasses, £15.

Batik print sarong and hat with one shoulder bikini top.

Co-ords are also big news for men this summer, especially in natural tones.

Summer black for a statement look.