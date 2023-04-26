Marks & Spencer has unveiled design plans for its super-stylish new women’s, men’s and children’s clothing departments coming to its new Leeds White Rose store.

The 97,000 sq ft store, which will be the first M&S store in the North of England to feature the retailer’s new-look store layout, opens next month on Thursday, May 25, and will offer Yorkshire shoppers the latest spring/summer ‘23 collections for womenswear, childrenswear and menswear – with dedicated areas for classic pieces and modern looks from Per Una, luxe fabrics and standout prints in the Autograph collection, effortless elegance with flattering, contemporary cuts from Jaeger and the popular M&S activewear collection, Goodmove.

Those planning their holiday wardrobes will be interested to see the summer ‘23 vacation and beachwear collections, featuring cool boho and Ibiza-style relaxed and easy pieces.

Hero pieces from the womenswear SS23 collection include crochet dresses and broderie anglaise adding a new take on suiting, worn together for a bold look or styled separately with midi dresses and summer-ready accessories.

Inside the new M&S White Rose Leeds lingerie and sleepwear department.

Footwear and accessories offer an easy ‘anything goes’ approach. Chunky soled sandals and sliders, colourful woven flats and stacked flatforms add drama, while classic white sneakers and loafers pair perfectly with any look. Cross body bags in woven and quilted styles, timeless straw totes and clutch bags will carry through the warmer months in style.

Features in the new-look store will include the option to skip the queues and pay straight away in the store fitting rooms. Other highlights include a bigger-than-ever M&S Footwear offer with a spacious try-on area, and a transformed M&S Beauty department with popular brands including the Apothecary collection, with its calming range of scented bath, body care and home fragrance products.

Shoppers are also set to enjoy a new-look, marketplace-feel M&S Foodhall and 164-seat M&S Café with an award-winning new design.

The new M&S Leeds White Rose store will be one of the first of 20 new M&S stores due to open across the country this year. Justine Brook, store manager, said: “We’re really excited to share a sneak peek of our new Clothing store design and we’re proud that M&S Leeds White Rose will be the first ever store in the North to open with this stylish new look. The team are all working hard to get the store ready for opening and we can’t wait to welcome customers through the door on Thursday 25 May and share everything we’ve been working on.”

Inside the new M&S White Rose Leeds Goodmove department.

As well as creating 230 new jobs in the local area, the new-look M&S White Rose store follows the retailer’s recent announcement that it plans to invest around £500 million in its store rotation programme, creating over 3,400 new jobs nationwide.

The store is located at the White Rose Shopping Centre, Dewsbury Road, Leeds and will be open Monday – Friday 8am – 9pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm and on Sunday, 11am – 5pm

(browse from 10:30am).

Inside the new M&S White Rose Leeds footwear department.

Inside the new M&S White Rose Leeds womenswear denim department.