As Marks & Spencer stores fill with the new summer fashion collections, Stephanie Smith picks out her top holiday style picks.

When the plan is to travel light with just the one carry-on bag, but the reality is that your mini suitcase point-blank refuses to contain your preferred holiday wardrobe, it’s time to think multi-purpose clothing and accessories.

This summer is all about glamour, underpinned by versatility and practicality. Invest in the right black or white swimsuit and it will double as an evening top, while a linen shirt is the perfect jacket for beach or plane.

Summer shine is all-important and this M&S Collection linen-blend column dress with glinting shell embellishments, is an It Dress of the season.

M&S Collection Linen Blend Embellished Midaxi Column Dress, £69

Swimwear at M&S features designs eye-catching metallics, plus statement styles in black – such as this white twist front cut out bandeau swimsuit – and boho styles in white, and both will work beautifully with this summer’s oversized silver vags. Holiday bold colour palettes see vibrant green, pastel yellow and fuchsia pink, matched with halter-neck midis, bikinis and contemporary swimsuit styles.

When it’s too darned hot on balmy summer nights, check out the soft, breathable fabrics that feature in the M&S Body Cotton sleepwear collections, with bow and broderie details, while tropical and fruity prints and washed finishes play into the island life trend.

The M&S Summer Beauty Bag has 12 products including six full-size items and six travel minis, from Clinique, L’Occitane and Dr PawPaw, Floral Street and Discover. Worth £170, it costs £30 when you spend £35 across Clothing, Home and Beauty in store or online.

