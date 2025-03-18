My Forever Tooth Fairy Launches in the UK

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A cherished childhood tradition is getting a magical new twist as My Forever Tooth Fairy, an exciting new toy business dedicated to creating lasting memories for children and parents, officially launches in the UK.

Following a successful launch in Ireland, founder and experienced marketeer Emma Duffy is bringing her vision to the UK, offering children a keepsake that goes beyond the fleeting moment of losing a tooth. Inspired by both research and her personal experience as a mother, Emma’s mission is to bring confidence, self-esteem, and joy to children during this key milestone.

On average, children lose 20 baby teeth throughout their childhood, typically between the ages of 5 and 12, and while it can sometimes feel a little daunting, My Forever Tooth Fairy turns it into an exciting and magical journey, making each lost tooth a moment to celebrate.

Research conducted by My Forever Tooth Fairy and Coyne Research found that71% of mothers of girls aged 5-8 believe that current toy brands promote an unrealistic concept of beauty, while 50% of UK mothers feel that dolls on the market fail to serve as strong role models for young girls. These insights sparked Emma’s inspiration to create a Tooth Fairy doll and storybook that nurtures positive values, imagination, and self-belief, creating a keepsake that children and parents can treasure forever.

My Forever Tooth Fairy is priced at £49.95 and is available to purchase at: www.myforevertoothfairy.com or Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/ad1gEup.

WithMy Forever Tooth Fairy,every lost tooth becomes part of an empowering journey. Rather than simply exchanging teeth for money children learn that when they lose a tooth, they bestow magical superpowers — like love, confidence, kindness, and more — upon their Forever Tooth Fairy, making them the hero of the story - with a simple message of 'The Magic is You.'

Emma Duffy,Founder of My Forever Tooth Fairy, said:“Launching in the UK is a dream come true after two years of dedicated product development and a wonderful response in Ireland.

“The Tooth Fairy tradition is already magical, but I wanted to make it even more meaningful and turn it into a confidence-boosting journey for children and a treasured experience for families. Seeing my own daughter’s excitement around the Tooth Fairy inspired me to create something truly special - a keepsake that brings joy today and nostalgia for years to come.

“Every element of My Forever Tooth Fairy has been thoughtfully crafted to ensure that the quality and storytelling create something truly magical, and I feel strongly that children and parents will treasure these fleeting memories forever.”

The My Forever Tooth Fairy gift set includes a plush doll within a keepsakelight-updisplay case and comes with a magicalstorybookall about the tooth fairy (authored by My Forever Tooth Fairy founder, Emma Duffy)along with a tooth tote and fairy dictionary.

Designed for children aged 3 and up, the set makes for a beautiful keepsake and a new family tradition - perfect for parents and grandparents looking to create cherished childhood memories.