There is always a buzz of excitement inside Marks & Spencer’s London press showroom on the day that the new season collections are launching - but for this spring/summer reveal, that buzz was bigger and louder than ever.

Indeed, the Marble Arch M&S SS25 preview event was filled with fashion writers, influencers, public relations folk, collaborators and other interested parties, swooning, with genuine appreciation, as they swished through the rails of womenswear, menswear, sportswear and childrenswear, pieces that will soon be seen on the rails of M&S stores up and down the country. Some have already dropped or are about to, and others will be released over the following months.

No retailer sets the tone or captures the mood of where British style is at (or, sometimes, where it should be at) quite like Marks & Spencer.

Its new “Love That” campaign is all about spreading joy through what we wear, appreciating the style of these we meet, calling on us all to embrace spring’s uplifting energy and celebrate what it describes as “10/10 dressing”, with “elevated everyday looks and joyful day-to-night styles.”

What this means is a new sophistication with a light and relaxed approach. So, broadly speaking, there are airy fabrics and easy silhouettes, lace skirts and floaty tops.

Neutral tones sit alongside more seasonal colours, in soft creams, earthy khakis and taupes, soft pinks and baby blues, black, navy, vibrant red. New prints bring a fresh playfulness, from deco style (see Jaeger) to chic polka-dots (in fact, I’m not sure polka dots have ever looked so chic).

There is texture, with real and faux suedes, plus crochet, premium linens, fringing, sparkle, embroidery and worked looks.There are standout special occasion and evening designs and contemporary takes on both tailoring and boho styles, updating, reinterpreting, refreshing, from drop-waist summer dresses to strapless styles and two-piece sets. Per Una, for example, brings tie-waist jackets worn over open shirts, adding shoulder bags with fringing, and an eyelet finished shirt and skirt co-ord.

Marks & Spencer says its SS25 womenswear collection is a “beautiful evolution of femininity in both fabric and silhouettes”, blending romanticism, craftsmanship and trend-driven colours and patterns.

There is so much to see and say, so I think this story is best served by highlighting exactly what caught my keenest eye and the showroom. and gained my instant appreciation as well as a place at the top of my “must-bag-this-at-all-costs” list. Here are my M&S SS25 womenswear picks:

M&S Utility Jackets (pretty much all of them): M&S has gone big on jackets for spring, signalling that the days of lolling about in your post-lockdown trackies are now finally a distant memory. It's the jacket as an instant outfit elevator, whether that means you throw it on over your jeans, or a floaty dress, or relaxed pants (these are not trackie bottoms).

Tobacco-brown suede jackets are already taking spring by storm, draped ubiquitously over the shoulders of influencers and fashionistas at events up and down the country from style brunches to cocktail launches.

The M&S Autograph Suede Jacket, £279 (seen on these pages worn over the striped linen co-ord set, of which, more below) is one of the best I’ve seen (check our also the M&S Collection Suedette Lightweight Jacket, £55, which is flying).

That said, I much prefer other M&S SS25 jackets, especially the M&S Collection Utility Jacket, £65, a putty-coloured, cropped style, super-smart with its dashing epaulettes and huge front pockets (cleverly placed so that they do not add bulk to already ample bosoms).

It’s single-breasted with a simple zip fastening, for a clean look that works well to add a no-nonsense utility edge to feminine dresses, toughening up a look for those of us who don’t like to overdo it with the flounces.

And I adore the M&S Autograph Black Jacket, £119, coming this month - a flattering number with epaulettes, a double-breasted cut with wide lapels, and a belt to cinch in the waist. This is top of my M&S wishlist for instant outfit elevation, and will already work with so much of what I already have in my wardrobe, from full skirts to both wide-leg and slim-leg trousers.

Another piece on my wish-list is the M&S Collection Off The Shoulder Top, £29.50, in a khaki loose knit, a fabulous lesson in blending glamour with utility style. I love how it has been teamed here with same colour, wide-leg Flowy Trousers, £45, demonstrating how we can all wear ultra-wide legs.

I have also earmarked the Autograph Striped Linen Shirt in cream and brown, £59, and the matching wide-leg trousers, also £59, both released in May. As soon as I saw them on the rails in the M&S London showroom, I thought, wow, these are must-haves.

They felt so high quality and looked so crisp and I was instantly transported to a number of holiday destinations, but especially the South of France, or maybe Greece, where I will wear them for evenings at the local taverna, and pull them on over swimwear at the beach or pool, and I will dress them up with heels and jewellery and a fab bag, if we go anywhere smart.

The M&S Collection Polka Dot Dress, £79, is strapless, ruched, flowing, maxi – it’s got it all going on, and yet it’s so simple, and a really lovely special occasion statement piece. I coveting the M&S Collection Bubble Hem Skirt, £39.50, and Bubble Hem Top, £29.50, both in red and both also fabulous holiday packers, working together and separately to create different looks.