When Rebecca Rhoades came to naming her new fashion label, the choice of RHOEN was deeply personal. “The word itself has historic roots tied to strength, elevation, legacy, and grace, all qualities I want women to feel when they wear my designs, so it felt like the perfect choice,” she says.When her Rebecca Rhoades label closed last year, she refused to let her work die with her name.

“RHOEN represents the strength I found in that difficult time to keep my designs alive,” she says. “RHOEN was born out of refusing to accept defeat, resilience and knowing that I still have so much more to show the world what I am capable of. Out of that came a fresh chapter with clearer values and a stronger identity.”

Originally from Birmingham, Rebecca moved up North when she was 17. “Leeds is home. It’s where I studied, worked, and where every brand I’ve ever created has come to life,” she says.

Sadie navy satin maxi dress , £375, from the Signature collection at RHOEN.

She studied at Leeds College of Art and Design, graduating in Fashion, and has worked for many major names in fashion, costume, corporate wear and advertising. She has designed and made dresses for Royal family members, uniforms for KFC and a 20ft pink ballgown for a huge cosmetics company, as well as selling and manufacturing in-house more than 3,000 dresses a year.

Now along comes RHOEN offering occasionwear and elevated casualwear, an edit of timeless pieces plus bridal and red carpet-ready signature eveningwear, race day styles, and sophisticated everyday pieces.

At the heart of the brand are Rebecca’s own hand-drawn, bold and expressive signature prints, giving every piece its own story, identity and sense of artistry.

These combine with luxurious fabrics, striking silhouettes and refined detailing. She creates fashion that is both powerful and personal, and made to be worn with intention.

The Vivienne Light Ivory Mini Dress, £550, from the RHOEN Bridal collection at rhoen.uk

“RHOEN is rooted in timeless silhouettes you will be able to pull out your wardrobe in five or even 10 years and look as good as the day you bought them,” she says.

“I usually start with prints and fabrics. I have always been such a fan of good quality fabrics, and they inspire me to design something that I know will work.

“A cut, a neckline, a print, a dramatic hemline - every piece carries something that gives it that unmistakable RHOEN edge. I still get excited each time a design comes to life; it never gets old.

“I never look at trends, I never have. My prints are designs I draw from inspiration from things I see but that’s usually nature, wallpaper or something in day-to-day life. One of the most important things is because I never design in fashion then it never goes out.

Rebecca Rhoades at work in her studio on the RHOEN collection.

“So much fashion feels disposable, trend-chasing, or made without real women’s bodies in mind. I wanted RHOEN to be the opposite - pieces with longevity, made sustainably in the UK, designed from sketch to stitch by a designer, which is increasingly rare in modern fashion.

“I hate to throw away fashion, I feel like it's inauthentic and disposable. It's not the way I believe fashion should be celebrated.”

The theme of empowerment begins early in Rebecca’s design process. “I start with the woman, not the trend,” she says. “How will this neckline make her hold herself? How will this fabric move when she walks into a room? The design is always there to serve her, never the other way round.”

Designs come to life in Rebecca’s Leeds studio and she makes them working with trusted UK production partners. Sustainability and ethics are essential. “Every piece is ethically sourced, our team is paid fairly, and there’s no huge bulk production. Styles are made in limited runs to avoid waste. Inclusivity is non-negotiable - RHOEN is for all women, not just one sample size,” Rebecca says.

Elaina Grey Leopard Print Maxi Dress, £365, Ready-to-Wear Collection at rhoen.uk

Her favourite pieces are RHOEN maxi dresses. “They’re dramatic, feminine, confident - everything RHOEN stands for. Admittedly, they take over five metres of fabric, but that is exactly what makes them so special,” she says.

“I have another section of the brand launching later in the year - Spotlight, which is red carpet occasion wear and prom.”

There have been challenges, of course. “Letting go of the ‘Rebecca Rhoades’ name was an incredibly tough decision, and having to close and walk away from your dream and legacy you had been trying to build for the last 10 years was soul-destroying,” she says.

“I knew deep down the desire to start again was still in me somewhere, but I needed time to recoup and find it. I've been burnt out for the last two years and I don’t think I slept for six months towards the end, so I went back to designing, creating, for no other reason than to heal my soul.

“Sometimes, everything must fall apart to make way for something better.”

In five years' time, Rebecca would like to see: “A global community of women wearing RHOEN for life’s big moments, not just in the UK. We’ve got concepts in the pipeline we’ve never attempted before - pushing beyond comfort zones and collaborating with incredible creative talent.

Sylvie Red Poppy Printed Mini Dress, £300, Ready-to-Wear Collection at rhoen.uk

“Every piece is sold exclusively online through the RHOEN website. We have some exciting big names knocking at the door to take on the brand, but I will not rush for growth this time until I know we are ready.”

She wants women to feel like the strongest version of themselves when they put on a RHOEN design. “That mix of confidence and grace where you don’t need to shout - the dress does the talking,” she says.