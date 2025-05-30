Oliver Bonas arrives at Meadowhall with a weekend of celebrations

Much-loved British lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas officially opened its doors at Meadowhall on Saturday (24th May) and is marking its arrival with an exciting host of celebrations and surprises for shoppers this weekend.

The new store on The Avenue will offer Oliver Bonas’ signature blend of fashion, homeware, and gifting, including trend-led pieces, statement accessories and bold designs that bring personality to every wardrobe and home.

To celebrate the opening, on Saturday 31st May, the first 200 customers will receive a limited-edition scratch card, with the chance to win a gift card worth up to £50.

There will also be a live DJ set from 12pm – 4pm on Saturday, bringing the party atmosphere as shoppers explore the new store.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Oliver Bonas is a fantastic addition to The Avenue, and I have no doubt that its wide range of trend-led range of fashion, homeware and gifts will prove popular with our shoppers.

“Meadowhall is a destination for shoppers across the UK and we’re constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for our visitors. The exciting openings we’ve announced recently, including Oliver Bonas, Sephora and JD allow us to do just that.”

Oliver Bonas is the latest store to join The Avenue and the most recent in a long line up of exciting upcoming stores set to arrive at Meadowhall, with beauty giant Sephora arriving this summer and JD’s expanded new store, which will become the retailer’s largest in the region and second largest in the UK, opening next year.