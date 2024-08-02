The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major new venture is a daunting prospect at any stage of life, but Joy Lupton has decided that her 70s, an age traditionally seen as the retirement zone, is the perfect time to pursue her dream of launching a fashion brand.

The 72-year-old from Seaton Moss, near York, has teamed up with renowned Yorkshire fashion designer James Steward to create Lupton Steward, bringing made-to-measure couture fashion to women of all sizes and ages, specialising in timeless statement pieces to wear for special events, for dinning out and at home, or styled down for casual, or used as super-smart workwear - all of which pretty much reflects Joy’s own style requirements.

In fact, she and James met when she bought one of his designs, known as the bird skirt, after spotting it in an article in the Yorkshire Post Magazine. “I thought, my goodness me, I need one of those skirts, and contacted Jamie,” she says.

This beautiful navy crepe jumpsuit is one of James Steward's own bespoke designs, although similar styles would be avaulable to make bespoke by Lupton Steward. Picture by Gareth Buddo from Furmoto Photography

Originally from Hull, James has worked with couture houses in Italy and with Ben de Lisi in London. He has twice been named Yorkshire Brides Couture Designer of the year, and specialises in making one-off pieces that make women look and feel wonderful. He has dressed Kylie Minogue and Victoria Beckham, made red-carpet dresses for actor Katherine Kelly (among many other actors and celebs) and designed a wedding dress for Corinne Bailey Rae.

As James began to make more pieces for Joy, she began to realise that he might be the key to fulfilling her long-held ambition. She already had experience of starting a business when, in 1993, her husband, Michael Lupton, a former police detective, launched MLA, a company that designs, manufactures and supplies every police force in the UK with protective equipment ranging from public order helmets to blunt trauma vests. The company began from their kitchen table and later MLA bought Hull glove company Waddingtons, which made leather flying helmets during the war.

Based near Pocklington, MLA also supplies the prison and other services, for the UK and for the US and elsewhere, with 90 per cent of its products made in the UK, many at its premises in Allerthorpe, near Pocklington, where it has the advanced technology needed for for making its Defender Public Order Helmet.

The company has its own on-site leather and canvas workshop, equipped with state-of-the-art industrial machines and a sewing department. “So we have got a lot of talent,” says Joy.

At the MLA facility near York, Joy Lupton and James Steward. Joy wears a waistcoat made for her by James. Picture by Gareth Buddo from Furmoto Photography

The pandemic greatly affected the James Steward brand, which James ran with his sister, Hannah Moody, from their studio in Wetherby. “The cost of living hit us after lockdown and covid, and the boutiques that we stocked started closing down one by one,” he says.

So now Hannah is still in charge of the James Steward sweatshirts sold through Wolf and Badger, while James has gone back to concentrating on his bespoke designs. “It pulls me back in,” he says. “It’s being able to be passionate about one thing and do it to the best and then never have to do it again. So I can concentrate on one piece rather than reproduce and reproduce.”

Through Joy, James also began working as a designer with MLA. “I’ve redesigned a stab vest, and I’m working with ballistics,” he says. “Technical pattern cutting is my strength, but then it’s learning as I go along, because it’s proper functional wear rather than something to make you look good.

Joy Lupton's granddaughter Imogen Brewer wears the prom dress that James Steward recently designed and made for her.

“You make the basic shell and then it has interior pockets that pads go into to protect.”

Joy adds: “All our equipment and everything that we do has to be certified by the Home Office.”

It was not long before Joy began to realise that, since MLA already employed teams of talented designers and seamstresses, they could turn their hand to anything – including fashion. She herself was ready for a challenge, having paused her work within the police service as a court reporter to have her two children (Neil is a lawyer in the Kayman Islands, and Sarah is a writer; Joy and Michael have five grandchildren, aged 19 to 10), then part-time part-time around them when they were little.

“It was something I’ve always fancied doing. You get older, and I’ve spent all my time looking after children, grandchildren, helping grow the business, and this is something that I’m passionate about, and Jamie is too, so we thought, let’s give it a whirl and see how we go.

Joy Lupton wears a Lupton Steward striped dress design available to make bespoke for £1,278. Picture by Gareth Buddo from Furmoto Photography

“My husband keeps a keen eye on the proceedings. He is quite enjoying a change from riot equipment.”

Clients have an initial consultation with James, who sketches out a bespoke Lupton Steward design for them. The team will then create the pattern, make the toile for an initial fitting, and then make and fit the garment at the MLA office at Allerthorpe Business Park.

“James creates such stunning pieces, but he is also a genius at simplicity,” says Joy (he has recently made an exquisite prom dress for her granddaughter, Imogen Brewer).

Lupton Steward launched at York Fashion Week in May with a capsule collection aimed at occasions, showcasing the sort of styles it is possible to get made to order. A navy and ivory striped dress made for Joy costs just under £1,500, reflecting the amount of work (each stripe is individually cut out and stitched, using UK-sourced fabrics, in this case, crepe).

“Jamie loves to make people look their absolute best and when he’s doing the bespoke, he can actually do that, so whatever shape and size people are, he can make them look good,” Joy says. “I know some people may say it’s rather late in the day to be starting something new, but for me, the timing couldn’t be better.

“I have a wealth of talent behind me, and everyone is really excited about this new chapter.”