Owners urged to stop buying expensive dog treats

Owner of two Labradors and founder of dog advice site GoMutts.com, Jess Maccio from South Yorkshire, has shared one of her favourite ways to save money.

Jess comments: “Dog treats that are sold to use whilst training your dog to do things like sit or come back to you, are a waste of money. I’ve seen them costing anything from £1 to a ridiculous £30 for small packets of tiny morsels you'd get through in a couple of training sessions. Plus they can often contain lower quality ingredients and artificial colours that aren’t great for your dog.

“I stopped buying those kinds of treats years ago and have saved hundreds of pounds in the process. Instead I use my dog's normal dry kibble, it’s the perfect size for keeping in your pocket to reward good behaviour, and it costs far less than those expensive dog treats in the shops. Luckily my Labradors love their regular food, but if your dog needs a different flavour, mix it up and buy a 1kg bag of kibble from a different brand to entice them. It’ll last for ages and be much cheaper than normal treats.”

According to the PDSA, nearly half the UK’s dogs are overweight, causing an increase in health issues and reducing their lifespan.

Jess adds: “The advantage to using kibble for training treats is it’s much easier to keep on top of how many ‘treats’ you are giving your dog. You should use weighing scales to measure out your dog’s daily meals, as this saves waste and stops your dog becoming overweight. Once you know exactly the amount your dog needs, you can use the kibble from that allowance. This hack saves your dog’s waistline and your wallet!"

It’s not just the cost of treats that can add up, as most dog owners now have overflowing toy boxes for their dog’s entertainment at home. Jess has a low cost way of using dry dog food with an everyday household item instead.

