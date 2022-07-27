Models of all shapes, ages and sizes will take to the catwalk in York next month to prove that fashion belongs to everyone.

York-based stylist, wellbeing campaigner and entrepreneur Sarah J Thomas will host a Summer Style for Everybody event at Fenwick in York on February 11, with the focus on glamorous looks that women of all shapes, sizes and ages can achieve.

The event will showcase Fenwick’s high summer and trans-seasonal collections, alongside a make-up masterclass with the Charlotte Tilbury brand.

Pink De La Vali dress at Fenwick.

Sarah says: “We will empower and inspire through a catwalk event showcasing an everyday glam edit modelled by real women.

“This event will be held out of normal store hours and gives exclusive access to Fenwick fashions. The fashion show will be a celebration of women, styled in effortless but glamorous looks from a variety of incredible brands. You'll learn more about how to make the most of your wardrobe with styling advice and most importantly how to feel and look confident in your clothes every day.”

Fenwick stocks fashion brands including Self Portrait, Cefinn, AllSaints, Marc Jacobs, Samantha Sung, Cras, Soya Concept and Barbour. The department store chain has just launched a new summer campaign called Summer Revel featuring Preen, De La Vali, Faithfull the Brand, Pleats Please by Issey Miyake, Chloe, Vanessa Baroni and Missoma.

At theevent in York, there will be prosecco and canapes, a luxury goody bag, and an opportunity to shop VIP-style.

Sarah J Thomas

Sarah says: “Once inspired by the fashion presentation, there will be plenty of time to chat through your styling needs with me and the Fenwick team.”