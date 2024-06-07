Ever since Beau Brummell (surely one of the world’s first fashion influencers) declared in the late 1700s that “men of elegance should wear waisted black coats and white cravats with pantaloons”, Royal Ascot has upheld the traditions of quintessential British special occasion style.

Fascinators are permitted in the Queen Anne Enclosure, but not in the Royal Enclosure, where a hat or headpiece with a solid base of four inches in diameter is mandatory for women and men have to wear a morning suit, a top hat - and socks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halter necks are not permitted in some areas, nor are strapless dresses and tops, off-the-shoulder straps, Bardot necklines, one-shoulder, sheer straps or sleeves. Culottes are permitted, but the length and straplines should conform to the rules of a dress or skirt.

Gemma McNamara, manager at LK Bennett’s Harrogate store, with Natalie Anderson at Harrogate Spring Water Royal Ascot celebration event at The Ivy York. Picture by Charlotte Gale Photography.

There is no official dress code for the Windsor Enclosure, although guests are encouraged to dress in smart daywear, which means a hat or headpiece for women, and a jacket and a collared shirt for men.

This is, of course, good news for hat-makers, with proper hats seeing a surge in popularity not just for the races, but also for weddings and other special events. Harrogate-based Jenny Roberts of Jenny Roberts Headwear Design and School of Millinery is one of 12 milliners who have created hat designs this year as part of the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective, and she is showing them off alongside the likes of Stephen Jones OBE, Edwina Ibbotson and Alison Tod.

“A bigger silhouette is making its way through, and halo headbands and circlets are also proving popular,” Jenny says. “Clients are proving braver in their choice of millinery and happy to stand out in order to be unique.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone can wear a hat, she says. “Face shapes can help determine which one will flatter the wearer most. If you have a longer or more angular face, wear your hat on the asymmetric and choose a wider silhouette.

Headpieces by Harrogate-based Jenny Roberts of Jenny Roberts Headwear Design and School of Millinery. She is one of 12 milliners who have created hat designs this year as part of the Chapeau! Royal Ascot Millinery Collective. Clothes by Whites of Harrogate. Photography by Nicki Verity

“Choose a size of hat that balances your body shape and the silhouette of your outfit. Choose a colour that suits your skin and hair tone. Avoid too much going on - ensure your hair doesn’t hide your cheekbones or the outline of your neck so tuck it away or elegantly put your hair up.

“Most importantly, with small headpieces, make sure that they are resting just above the eyebrow (I use the width of two fingers for a rough guide). There is nothing worse than seeing the piece balancing on the top of the head.”

For SS24 special occasion trends, floral prints and tea dress styles are in, as are sheer fabrics and metallics. In terms of colour trends, there is sage and tarragon green, baby blue tones and white. But perhaps the biggest trend of all is sustainability, Jenny says, which means outfits you can wear again by dressing up and down, hiring dresses and hats, shopping vintage or secondhand, or even shopping your own wardrobe and digging out something you can revive with a new twist.

Are you going to the Yorkshire fashion event of the year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Harrogate Spring Water Royal Ascot event, digital content creators and style influencer Bridget Mackinnon, left, @bridget.mackinnon and Lucy Playford @HarrogateMama wear designs by LK Bennett. Picture by Caroline Smith @simplycaroline.co.uk

Royal Ascot has appointed designer Daniel Fletcher as its first ever creative director, and the style book he has created for the festival suggests takes a modern, fashion-forward approach, embracing tailoring and slightly more gender fluid dressing. This is nothing to frighten the horses, rather it is taking a considered and dashing approach to what’s allowed.

"Be it flamboyant or understated, Royal Ascot gives us the chance to embrace the famous dress codes and dress up, encouraging freedom of expression through dressing,” he says, adding: “For 2024, I want to capture that joy and inspire racegoers to push the boundaries with their own unique style, and to embrace their own creativity.”

LK Bennett is the official womenswear sponsor for this year’s Royal Ascot and its Harrogate branch showcased the SS24 Ascot collection last month at The Ivy in York, at an event hosted by actor and presenter Natalie Anderson, who also has her own lifestyle brand and podcast called The Capsule. The event was hosted by Harrogate Spring Water, which has been working with Ascot racecourse to encourage hydration and mindful drinking, with its alcohol-free bar now a permanent fixture at the festival.

To view Ascot’s official dress codes, visit www.ascot.com/what-to-wear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tilney almond buntal boater hat with floral lace edging and feather bow trim, from the Chapeau! Collection for Royal Ascot by Jenny Roberts Millinery in Harrogate, jrmillinery.co.uk. It costs £625 or hire from £110. Maxi dress from Whites in Harrogate. Photographer: Nicki Verity

Gemma McNamara, manager at LK Bennett’s Harrogate store, says: “In our busy lives, we rarely have the opportunity to experiment with fashion. This event allowed guests to indulge in some self-care and explore new looks beyond their usual choices. Our collection offers a variety of stunning pieces, from timeless silhouettes to modern trends, ensuring everyone can create a memorable race day ensemble.”

Guest Lucy Playford, AKA digital content creator and influencer Harrogate Mama, says that, for her, comfort is as important as style. “There is nothing worse than going to an event and feeling that you can’t relax in what you’re wearing as you are constantly ‘rearranging yourself’,” she says. “I love to wear a dress with a tie waist that you can adjust as the day goes on. You want to look good, but you also want to enjoy eating, drinking and making merry.”

Fellow guest and influencer Bridget Mackinnon says: “I love getting dressed up – weddings, christenings, big family celebations or the races, you name it and I’m in. I love this white LK Bennett three-piece suit. Not only would you stand out at the races in a sea of floral dresses but the versatility of separates is never-ending. Add the blazer to a floral dress and sandals for a girlie lunch, the waistcoat with jeans and heels for a night out, or just the trousers with a silk blouse for summer at the office.”

Closer to home than Ascot, Ripon Races Ladies Day is on June 20, and the Ebor Festival is coming up in York on August 21-24, and the headline sponsor of the Ebor Fashion Lawn this year is five-star hotel Grantley Hall, near Ripon. The Ebor Fashion Lawn is a catwalk open to all during the races, with a judging panel selecting the best-dressed each day over five categories: Most Stylish, Most Stylish Couple, Most Stylish Runner Up, Best Hat, and Best Dressed Child. Grantley Hall is providing prizes including spa stays and afternoon teas, so keep an eye on what’s hot at Ascot, and good luck.